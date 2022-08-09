CPS Back-to-School bash in the Roseland neighborhood

CPS Back to School Bash 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS wants to help your family get prepared for the new school year.

The district is holding another back-to-school bash on Tuesday, this one in the Roseland neighborhood. It's happening at Fenger High School, near Wallace and 112th street from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.

You can pick up some school supplies and get your kids vaccinated against COVID.