Chicago, IL

CPS Back-to-School bash in the Roseland neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team
 4 days ago

CPS Back to School Bash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS wants to help your family get prepared for the new school year.

The district is holding another back-to-school bash on Tuesday, this one in the Roseland neighborhood. It's happening at Fenger High School, near Wallace and 112th street from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.

You can pick up some school supplies and get your kids vaccinated against COVID.

CBS Chicago

School year soon to start, but some parents say CPS hasn't given them answers on transportation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two weeks from the start of the school year, some parents are concerned that the Chicago Public Schools still have not given them a clear plan for transportation. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Wednesday night, CPS is just one of many districts around the country dealing with a serious school bus driver shortage. It's the time of year that any parents with kids in school are in planning mode. What supplies to the kids need? How do they sign up for sports? What will they wear? But the question of how the kids...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bud Billiken Parade​ kicks off Saturday Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Bud Billiken Parade kicks off this weekend on Chicago's South Side, which means it's almost time to head back to school. The annual back-to-school parade, which dates back to 1929, steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday.It stretches two miles down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive through Bronzeville – starting at Pershing Road and ending in Washington Park.Award-nominated R&B singer Jeremih is the grand marshal for the parade this year.Brown said more than 100,000 people are expected. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown promised stepped-up security for the Bud Billiken Parade this weekend.Supt. Brown said police will be focusing on rooftops in the wake of the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre.Officers will also be focusing on entrances and exits along the parade route.In addition to extra security, the CPD will also set up tables for youth engagement and recruitment for the parade.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

COVID guidelines for students, teachers returning to Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teachers and kids won't need a mask or a COVID vaccine to attend class every day at Chicago Public Schools (CPS) this year.But the district is changing some of its COVID protocols. The changes involve "close contact" protocols. There are now three options when COVID is detected in a classroom.You can submit proof of vaccination learn or work from home for five days, then wear a mask in school for another five days or participate in "test to stay" protocols.Masks aren't required but strongly recommended.As for contact tracing, if one person in an elementary classroom tests positive, the entire classroom is considered a close contact.
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability

For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their life. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey Randall, 51, who has spent years incarcerated. “Nobody helped me do anything and I'm by myself so everything I got now, I had to work for it”
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Where To Find Support After Incarceration

For formerly incarcerated residents, accessing resources is vital to surviving when reintegrating back into society. Most face challenges when applying for jobs due to the stigmatizing effects of their criminal record. We’ve compiled a list that includes employment programs and legal aid resources to help those making a transition from incarceration to community.
CHICAGO, IL
foxillinois.com

Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Plans underway to pay CPD officers extra to combat crime on CTA trains

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new plan to combat ongoing crime on the CTA.The agency is taking action after numbers like this: showing 530 reports of violent crime so far this year. That's up from 412 this time last year and a steady increase since 2015.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the details on a renewed deal aimed at keeping riders safe. The plan involves officers choosing to do CTA detail on their days off will be paid time and a half, the officer's straight pay rate. CBS 2 obtained this internal Chicago police memo. It says:"The CTA has renewed its...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man posing as inspector scams staff at Michigan Avenue Kilwins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bogus inspector was captured on camera conning employees at a Chicago store out of cash. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the owner of the store had a warning on what to watch out for Thursday. The scammer walked into the Kilwins ice cream and sweet shop at 310 S. Michigan Ave. downtown and told staff he was there to inspect their carbon monoxide detectors. But the business runs completely on electrical power. By the time the owner found out about the scam, it was already complete and it was too late. "It's just another one of these scams on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Foster kids enjoy an afternoon of Lake Michigan boating thanks to special partnership

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of foster kids went out on the lake in boats Tuesday afternoon, thanks to a special partnership between the Chicago Yacht Club Foundation and SOS Children's Villages Illinois. The students and their chaperones took part in new maritime experiences, while also learning important lessons about teamwork. "These kids are so fun. They're so special, so interested," said Chicago Yacht Club member Mary Falck. "They are just a delight to have on board, and just exceptionally fun people to be with." The Chicago Yacht Club said if any of the kids who participated Tuesday want to learn more about sailing, the club will hold a special camp for them next year that will be free to attend. SOS of Illinois is a nonprofit that is dedicated to making sure that siblings in foster care can stay together.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Noche Caribeña kicks off at Navy Pier Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sounds of Puerto Rico's rich musical culture will brightly fill the air at Navy Pier Saturday. It's called Noche Caribeña and it kicks off at Navy Pier at 5 p.m.The concert celebrates everything from Afro-Caribbean folk, big band, salsa, and bomba.The fun will also include the all-female orchestra "Son Divas" from Puerto Rico.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
