ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Cerence Stock Is Falling Hard Today

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) , a software company focusing on mobility, plummeted today after the company reported its fiscal third-quarter results for the period ended June 30. The company beat analysts' consensus bottom-line estimate but missed Wall Street's top-line expectations and issued guidance that was worse than expected.

The tech stock was down by 22.6% as of 12:25 p.m. ET.

So what

Cerence reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.43, which were down from $0.62 per share in the year-ago quarter but slightly ahead of analysts' average estimate of $0.42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkgfn_0hAbkoy900

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors were disappointed to see that the company's third-quarter revenue declined 8% year over year to $89 million and fell below Wall Street's expectation of $91.7 million.

But it was the company's guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year outlook that likely sent Cerence's stock into a tailspin today.

The company's management said that fourth-quarter revenue will be in the range of $52 million to $58 million -- far below analysts' consensus average of $98.5 million.

Cerence's full-year sales outlook isn't much better, with management expecting revenue in the range between $322 million and $328 million -- a significant miss compared to Wall Street's expectation of about $370.9 million.

Now what

Cerence's CEO Stefan Ortmanns said in a press release that "Notwithstanding external headwinds, we are invigorated for the future and confident in our direction."

But the headwinds the company is facing right now are significant. In a presentation, the company's management said that inflation, recession concerns, and a continued chip shortage in the automotive industry are all threats to the company right now.

With the company's third-quarter results missing top-line expectations and Cerence's guidance for the upcoming quarter and full-year falling below expectations, it's no surprise this tech stock is slipping today.

10 stocks we like better than Cerence Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cerence Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cerence Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
207K+
Followers
103K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy