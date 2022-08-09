Read full article on original website
Rolled ice cream shop owned by teen open downtown
The ice cream made at Bee's Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.
The Importance of Rest Areas During the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls is getting prepared for the annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred and a lot of prep goes into making sure people get that break along the route. For the first time, in a long time, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred looks like it will be Hotter'N Hell. They big ride is scheduled for August 27th this year and if weather reports are correct, we will be hanging out right around 100 degrees on that day. I had the pleasure to interview Dale Neely who is in charge of the rest stops committee for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.
‘Spider’ building being torn down, Dollar General coming soon
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local landmark that many older residents say has been home to various liquor stores through the decades and known to many as the spider building will soon be no more. Demolition began Tuesday, August 9, to tear down the unique building on Seymour Highway next to Browning’s Reliable Auto in […]
Sikes Senter Mall losing another popular store
This marks the third major retailer to announce plans to leave Sikes Senter Mall in less than a year.
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising
Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
WF Farmers Market Association announces new location
The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has announced that they will be changing their location for the rest of the summer season.
kswo.com
Parks Jones Realty Report 8/9/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton. We’re doing that by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday. This week’s statistics show little change from last week,...
Your hometown girl Laura is coming back to the airwaves in Wichita Falls!
Have you ever felt like something was just suckin' the life outta ya? That very thing that you've been so incredibly passionate about your whole life, that thing you're committed to, the one thing you just know you're called to do... The one thing you were determined to succeed at...
kswo.com
Interview: Ranch Oak Reunion coming to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A celebration of the heritage of Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition is set for next month. Liz Jenkins joined 7News to give us an inside at preparations and activities for the Ranch Oak Reunion.
Health District gears up for back-to-school shot rush
The Health District is offering extended immunization clinic hours in preparation for the back-to-school shot rush.
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
fox34.com
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
Parts of Daniels Road to close for repairs
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A section of Daniels Road south of Burkburnett will soon be closed for repairs. Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2, told our newsroom on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a section of Daniels Road between Interstate 44 and Texas Highway 240, the Daniel’s Road Bridge, will be closing on Wednesday. […]
3 recognized at Iowa Park City Council meeting for life-saving measures
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Iowa Park recognized three people for their efforts in preventing tragedy earlier this summer when a 4-year-old lost consciousness at the municipal swimming pool. Owen Horton, Connor Upton, and Kayle Parker were presented with life-saving awards by Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andy Payne during […]
Dallas Man Beats Guy Stealing His Catalytic Converter and Twitter Loves It
Catalytic converter theft is a big problem these days. In January of this year, the Wichita Falls Police Department reported an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area, which was in line with the rest of the country. Thieves are targeting catalytic convertors more than ever before due to...
kswo.com
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Nine people are in the hospital after an explosion at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He said it was next to a burner, which caused an ignition...
Nursing home resident jailed following disturbance
"When I get uncuffed, I am going to kill you, b****." According to police, this is what a man shouted at a female nurse following an early morning disturbance at a local senior care facility.
Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, followed by a crash at Beverly Drive and Seymour Road Sunday morning sends a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail. Ladamion Johnson is jailed on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest causing a serious bodily injury, according […]
thechronicle.news
Utility price will increase, medical marijuana tax and police issues on Lawton Metropolis Council agenda
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Metropolis Council meets on Tuesday, with a packed agenda. Objects embody a rise in all sorts of charges together with utility. Utilizing some funding from medical marijuana merchandise to fund sidewalk tasks and substance abuse packages. Serving to to fund vacation within the park...
Monday night shots fired investigated by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating what they believe to be drive-by. Around 10:23 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Jasper Street about gunshots in the area. Arriving on scene, investigators found 13 shell casings and a house, car, and truck hit […]
