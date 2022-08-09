ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

92.9 NIN

The Importance of Rest Areas During the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls is getting prepared for the annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred and a lot of prep goes into making sure people get that break along the route. For the first time, in a long time, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred looks like it will be Hotter'N Hell. They big ride is scheduled for August 27th this year and if weather reports are correct, we will be hanging out right around 100 degrees on that day. I had the pleasure to interview Dale Neely who is in charge of the rest stops committee for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.
Z94

Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising

Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
kswo.com

Parks Jones Realty Report 8/9/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton. We’re doing that by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday. This week’s statistics show little change from last week,...
kswo.com

Interview: Ranch Oak Reunion coming to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A celebration of the heritage of Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition is set for next month. Liz Jenkins joined 7News to give us an inside at preparations and activities for the Ranch Oak Reunion.
fox34.com

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
Texoma's Homepage

Parts of Daniels Road to close for repairs

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A section of Daniels Road south of Burkburnett will soon be closed for repairs. Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2, told our newsroom on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a section of Daniels Road between Interstate 44 and Texas Highway 240, the Daniel’s Road Bridge, will be closing on Wednesday. […]
kswo.com

Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Nine people are in the hospital after an explosion at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He said it was next to a burner, which caused an ignition...
Texoma's Homepage

Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, followed by a crash at Beverly Drive and Seymour Road Sunday morning sends a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail. Ladamion Johnson is jailed on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest causing a serious bodily injury, according […]
Texoma's Homepage

Monday night shots fired investigated by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating what they believe to be drive-by. Around 10:23 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Jasper Street about gunshots in the area. Arriving on scene, investigators found 13 shell casings and a house, car, and truck hit […]
