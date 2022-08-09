Wichita Falls is getting prepared for the annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred and a lot of prep goes into making sure people get that break along the route. For the first time, in a long time, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred looks like it will be Hotter'N Hell. They big ride is scheduled for August 27th this year and if weather reports are correct, we will be hanging out right around 100 degrees on that day. I had the pleasure to interview Dale Neely who is in charge of the rest stops committee for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.

