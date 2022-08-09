ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
MITCHELL, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
wbiw.com

Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell

MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 12, 2022

2:02 a.m. Jessica Douglas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth more than 5 grams, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting arrest. 2:46 p.m. Andrew Hardy, 41, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, reckless driving. Incidents – August 12. 1:17 a.m. A transient was...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Perry County man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said he has been located. PERRY COUNTY, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man from Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Kenneth Davenport was last seen around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in English, Indiana. He […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Traffic alert: Crash on I-64 west shuts down all lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-64 west, just before the Sherman Minton Bridge, has shut down all lanes. according to traffic officials. TRIMARC reported there was a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 10:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, August 16th at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Approval of Minutes for the July 28, 2022, Executive Meeting and August 2, 2022, Regular Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Items for Consideration:. Department Reports:. Highway...
Wave 3

2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. According to ISP around 12:40p.m., a trooper was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he saw a dark-colored SUV driving...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
crothersvilletimes.com

Crothersville Considers Police Station Alternative

When bids for a 1,600 sq. ft pole building for the Crothersville Police came in considerably over the engineer’s construction estimate last month, it prompted the Crothersville Town Council to consider alternatives. At the recent Aug. 2 council meeting the council announced that it was considering purchasing the present...
CROTHERSVILLE, IN

