wbiw.com
Crews milling County Road 650 from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville
DAVIESS CO. – Daviess County Highway Department is having a contractor milling County Road 650 South today from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing west to State Road 257. The road will be open and but workers will be directing traffic. The road will...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell lifts boil order
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
wbiw.com
Final bid approved for the Spider Creek Lift Station project during special Board of Works meeting Thursday
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works and Safety met in a special session Thursday afternoon to approve a bid for the flushing system for a 2.5 million gallon tank as part of the Spider Creek Lift Station project. The board previously met Monday to open and receive bids...
wbiw.com
The Southbound left lane of State Road 37 is closed due to an accident
JUDAH – The southbound left lane of State Road 37 is currently closed due to a 3-vehicle accident. Traffic is moving in the right lane, but traffic is backed up and motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection...
wbiw.com
Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, August 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at the intersection of South Rogers Street and Hays Drive. Water service was shut off for 36 addresses; these customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday, August 14.
wbiw.com
Contract Change Order for Umphress Masonry Inc. approved to fix City Hall chimney stacks during Board of Works special meeting
BEDFORD – As a part of the ongoing renovation project for Bedford City Hall, the Bedford Board of Works approved a contract change order with Umphress Masonry Inc. to fix an issue found during the brick repair process during their special meeting Thursday afternoon. The building has a set...
wbiw.com
Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager requests additional funding for the runway project
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Virgil Grissom Municipal Airport manager Jeff Lyton requested the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to consider funding the second phase of their runway project. Lytton said that Phase I, which included the grading and drainage for the runway has already been completed. This includes moving dirt to...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 12, 2022
2:02 a.m. Jessica Douglas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth more than 5 grams, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting arrest. 2:46 p.m. Andrew Hardy, 41, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, reckless driving. Incidents – August 12. 1:17 a.m. A transient was...
Silver Alert canceled for Perry County man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said he has been located. PERRY COUNTY, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man from Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Kenneth Davenport was last seen around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in English, Indiana. He […]
WLKY.com
Traffic alert: Crash on I-64 west shuts down all lanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-64 west, just before the Sherman Minton Bridge, has shut down all lanes. according to traffic officials. TRIMARC reported there was a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 10:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
wbiw.com
Bedford Plan Commission holds two preliminary hearings for minor subdivisions Tuesday afternoon
BEDFORD- The Bedford Plan Commission held two preliminary hearings for two minor subdivisions on properties located at 3325/3327 Washington Ave and 816 T Street. The first hearing for the property at 3325 and 3327 Washington Ave requested to add an additional lot to the rear of. the property, therefore making...
wbiw.com
The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, August 16th at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Approval of Minutes for the July 28, 2022, Executive Meeting and August 2, 2022, Regular Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Items for Consideration:. Department Reports:. Highway...
wbiw.com
Krystal Shelter files for Mitchell Community Schools Board District 2 seat
BEDFORD – Krystal Shelter has filed for the Mitchell Community Schools Board seat. She will face off against incumbent Chris Shaw, who has served as the president of the school board of trustees. Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. North Lawrence Community...
Wave 3
2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. According to ISP around 12:40p.m., a trooper was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he saw a dark-colored SUV driving...
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
crothersvilletimes.com
Crothersville Considers Police Station Alternative
When bids for a 1,600 sq. ft pole building for the Crothersville Police came in considerably over the engineer’s construction estimate last month, it prompted the Crothersville Town Council to consider alternatives. At the recent Aug. 2 council meeting the council announced that it was considering purchasing the present...
wbiw.com
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through the sunroof
HOWARD CO. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 3:15 p.m. on US 31 just north of US 35. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies...
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
