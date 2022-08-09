ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Royal Albert Hall chief Craig Hassall to step down next year

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SafYc_0hAbjxdF00

Royal Albert Hall chief executive Craig Hassall will step down at the beginning of the 2023 season, it has been announced.

After six years in the role, he will take up the position of president and chief executive of Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hassall, 57, said: “After six wonderful years at the Hall it is time for me to bid a very fond farewell.

“I have genuinely loved working with the team, and despite all the recent challenges we have faced, it has been a huge privilege to lead the Royal Albert Hall through some great times (and some daunting ones!).”

Mr Hassall joined the London venue in 2017 and led the programme last year for its 150th anniversary.

He also helped the Hall navigate its survival and recovery plan through the Covid-19 pandemic and oversaw the refurbishment of the Grade I-listed venue.

Ian McCulloch, president of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We have benefitted from Craig’s many talents for nearly six years.

“During this tenure, Craig has accomplished a great deal for the good of the Hall and the wider cultural sector.

“He has played a pivotal role in sustaining us through the Covid-19 pandemic, in enhancing our reputation and in enabling the Hall to reach even wider audiences.

“He will be leaving us with our deep gratitude and goodwill.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10b2Rt_0hAbjxdF00
The Royal Albert Hall (Myung Jung Kim/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Hassall will move to Cleveland in early 2023 after completing the London Christmas season and the lead-up to the annual Cirque du Soleil season.

Before joining the London venue, he was chief executive at Opera Australia and managing director of the English National Ballet.

He was also chief operating officer at live music venue Raymond Gubbay Ltd and held senior artistic roles for projects including the 2000 and 2012 Olympic Games in Sydney and London.

The Royal Albert Hall said it will announce plans for Mr Hassall’s replacement in due course.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds

No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
London, OH
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
newschain

Mark Bonner delighted with Cambridge’s victory over Exeter

Mark Bonner was delighted with Cambridge’s 2-1 victory over Exeter after Paul Digby hit the decisive goal in the 88th minute. Jevani Brown gave Exeter the lead shortly before half-time, only for Sam Smith to equalise on the hour for the hosts. “To win all three of our opening...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Opera Australia#Cirque Du Soleil#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Royal Albert Hall
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
newschain

Millwall come from two goals down to see off Coventry

George Saville completed a stunning comeback as Millwall came from two goals down to beat 10-man Coventry 3-2 at The Den in the Sky Bet Championship. After Kyle McFadzean and Matt Godden had given the visitors a healthy lead inside half an hour, a fifth consecutive competitive home win looked unlikely.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
newschain

Steve Cotterill hails Luke Leahy composure after Shrews’ comeback win at Wycombe

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill praised Luke Leahy’s composure after the captain’s 89th-minute penalty gave the Shrews a 2-1 win at Wycombe. Town’s first league win of the season was a classic of the smash-and-grab genre. Matthew Pennington equalised after Garath McCleary had earlier given the hosts a deserved lead on a sweltering afternoon in which Wycombe dominated.
SOCCER
newschain

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community...
RELIGION
newschain

Brad Potts’ stunning volley secures Preston victory away to Luton

Brad Potts scored a stunning winner as Preston picked up their first league victory of the season with a 1-0 triumph at Luton. The hosts had the first effort on 10 minutes, as Luke Freeman dragged wide from the edge of the box, before the midfielder’s free-kick was met by Carlton Morris, only to see Freddie Woodman gather comfortably.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy