Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture
East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
KJ Jefferson growing more comfortable as leader for Arkansas
This time last year, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was a relatively unknown commodity to most of the College Football world outside of Fayetteville. After proving himself on and off the field for the Razorbacks, Jefferson is becoming more comfortable in his role as the heart and soul of his team and offense.
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers
Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
Alabama 5-stars include Ohio State in their Top 6
Ohio State is among the top six for five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star defensive end/edge Qua Russaw. Both are rising seniors at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver and the duo announced on Friday afternoon their identical top six. The other schools both included in their top six are Alabama, Alabama State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Late Kick: Arkansas transfers will have a huge impact in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses Arkansas' utilization of the transfer portal.
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Healthy Hunter looks to boost numbers after solid freshman year
AUBURN, Alabama–After having his knee scoped in the spring, Jarquez Hunter is healthy and looks primed to be a major contributor to the Auburn offense this fall even though he is not the top Tiger at his position. For his sophomore season he is expected to be the top...
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops wants focus put back on his team
This time, it was football coach Mark Stoops behind the microphone in the brewing battle between Kentucky’s two most prominent
Texas football makes history by getting 4-star commitment from Florida
Texas football did something on Thursday that they’ve never done in program history. Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports reports that the Longhorns have landed 4-star running back recruit Cedric Baxter from the state of Florida. Ivins details what made the commitment so historic. Cedric Baxter to Texas could be a sign of what’s to come […] The post Texas football makes history by getting 4-star commitment from Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maryland football adds some beef with new commitment
Needing some beef to add to the speed in its recruiting class, Maryland football added some on Thursday, when defensive tackle Lavon Johnson announced his commitment to the Terps. Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle at Central Catholic in Allentown, Pa., chose Maryland over offers from Baylor, Indiana, Marshall and others.
Notre Dame Practice Report: Offense (Aug. 11)
Notre Dame, Ind. — It doesn’t get much more August-football friendly than 72 degrees with a light breeze and that’s exactly what greeted Marcus Freeman’s Irish for Day 7 of training camp at the Irish Athletics Complex. No additional injuries to report on the offensive side...
Florida QB transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson still working in behind Garrett Shrader 3 weeks from opener
Florida QB transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson still working in behind Garrett Shrader 3 weeks from opener.
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
