WTVCFOX
Puppies rescued from Kentucky floods up for adoption in Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A few puppies who were surrendered amid catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky will be up for adoption in Middle Tennessee this weekend. Three dogs named Gemma, Gia, and Garth will be at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart adoption event on Saturday. True Rescue says the puppies in need of forever homes are 11 weeks old.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee business owners encouraged to be aware of new scam alert
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new scam alert for Tennessee business owners -- according to the Secretary of State's Office, businesses across the state have received a misleading mailer. The company goes by the name of "Tennessee Certificate of Existence Filing Company." It claims businesses are required to pay...
WTVCFOX
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
WTVCFOX
'Humans are still humans:' City confirms legal status of migrant buses in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Buses in Lookout Valley and Dade County dropping off immigrants over the last few days raised question about if they're being transported legally. The city confirmed Friday that they are seeking legal asylum. In an ongoing immigration crisis, buses have been transporting immigrants from Texas to...
WTVCFOX
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
WTVCFOX
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law says 3rd graders can be held back if they don't pass state reading test
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
WTVCFOX
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
WTVCFOX
Footage captures sound of mysterious loud boom in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of people reported hearing a mysterious loud boom in at least three states, including Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming, on Saturday morning. Several said the boom shook houses or buildings. The loud noise happened around 8:30 a.m. EDT. Salt Lake Valley emergency dispatchers said...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee woman killed 25-years-ago identified, TBI asks for public's help
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for help regarding a 25-year-old murder now that the victim in the case has been identified as a Knox County woman. The TBI reports in 1996, the agency assisted the Grainer County Sheriff's Office investigate the finding of human remains in...
WTVCFOX
16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor-elect Weston Wamp announces transition team
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor-elect Weston Wamp (R) has announced who will help him on his transition team. Voters chose Wamp in last week's Hamilton County general election, making him the youngest person ever to hold the office. Voters also picked Wamp's sister, Coty Wamp, to be Hamilton County's first female district attorney.
WTVCFOX
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
WTVCFOX
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga mechanic gives tips on dealing with water damaged cars due to flash flooding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Strong storms caused flash flooding throughout the Chattanooga viewing area, leading to closed off streets. And for some, their cars were submerged in the flood waters. Charlie Pearman works at a business near Main Street, where some of the severe flooding happened, and says he struggled...
WTVCFOX
Howard High's new 'no backpack policy' causing concern for parents, students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Howard high school is saying goodbye to backpacks this year, and hello to new policy changes. "We have a clutter free, safe, distraction free learning environment," says Howard Howard Principal Dr. LeAndrea Ware. But some parents think this may cause more harm than good. "You...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
WTVCFOX
School board member: Grundy County elementary school didn't need to close this school year
Nearly 100 years of history in Palmer Elementary, a school with 115 students. A walk around the buildings with Grundy County board member Michelle Travis feels tragic, as the history seems to disappear every moment the building isn't in use. Travis points out the unlocked doors, left-on lights and pulled...
WTVCFOX
Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
WTVCFOX
'Doesn't add up:' Grundy school officials admit protocols weren't followed in gun incident
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Grundy County High School has released statements from its principal and vice principal about an incident where a 22-year-old man brought a gun to school back in April and threatened a student. Principal Paul Conry and Vice Principal Christy Jones admit in the letters that...
