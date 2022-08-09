ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

WTVCFOX

Puppies rescued from Kentucky floods up for adoption in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A few puppies who were surrendered amid catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky will be up for adoption in Middle Tennessee this weekend. Three dogs named Gemma, Gia, and Garth will be at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart adoption event on Saturday. True Rescue says the puppies in need of forever homes are 11 weeks old.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee business owners encouraged to be aware of new scam alert

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new scam alert for Tennessee business owners -- according to the Secretary of State's Office, businesses across the state have received a misleading mailer. The company goes by the name of "Tennessee Certificate of Existence Filing Company." It claims businesses are required to pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

New Tennessee law says 3rd graders can be held back if they don't pass state reading test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Footage captures sound of mysterious loud boom in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of people reported hearing a mysterious loud boom in at least three states, including Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming, on Saturday morning. Several said the boom shook houses or buildings. The loud noise happened around 8:30 a.m. EDT. Salt Lake Valley emergency dispatchers said...
UTAH STATE
WTVCFOX

16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Hamilton County Mayor-elect Weston Wamp announces transition team

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor-elect Weston Wamp (R) has announced who will help him on his transition team. Voters chose Wamp in last week's Hamilton County general election, making him the youngest person ever to hold the office. Voters also picked Wamp's sister, Coty Wamp, to be Hamilton County's first female district attorney.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

