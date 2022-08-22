ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Bachelorette Gabby Windey and Jason Alabaster Spoilers: If They’re Engaged, Still Together

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Fingers crossed! Bachelorette contestant Jason Alabaster has become a fan favorite as one of Gabby Windey ’s guys during her journey to find love on season 19, which also stars co-leading lady Rachel Recchia . What happens between the adorable duo? Keep reading for finale spoilers !

Sequins Squared! See All of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s ‘Bachelorette’ Outfits

Does Gabby Windey Pick Jason Alabaster?

Jason, 30, makes it quite far, but he unfortunately, is not Gabby’s winner , according to Reality Steve. After the Santa Monica, California, native scores a hometown date with the leading lady, 31, and ultimately makes it into her top two contestants , she does not give him her finale rose. Instead, Gabby picks contestant Erich Schwer , according to Reality Steve .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjpmE_0hAbj88n00

Do Gabby Windey and Jason Alabaster Get Engaged?

Gabby leaves her season with a Neil Lane ring on her finger — and a fiancé! While Gabby and Jason are not engaged, she is engaged to her season 19 winner, Erich.

The nurse has teased fans with the prospect that someone got down on one knee. In June, she showed off her left hand via her Instagram Stories and asked if anyone noticed anything new. Of course, she wasn’t going to spoil her own season by flaunting a diamond engagement ring, but it definitely got people excited to watch her journey unfold.

Bling, Bling! Every Bachelor Nation Engagement Ring Ranked by Carat Size

Are Gabby Windey and Jason Alabaster Still Together?

Since Jason does not win Gabby's heart, their relationship journey ended on the show, which is unfortunate because it seemed as though they would make a great couple. They forged a strong bond during their one-on-one date in Paris, France, where they opened up about their mental health journeys.

Jason explained that he dealt with not feeling “good enough” growing up, which he channeled into a competitive tennis, and he went through therapy to learn to “speak up for what I want.”

“It helped with every aspect of my life … it’s like I have my power again,” he told the leading lady.

As for the former Denver Broncos cheerleader, she told him about her relationship with her estranged mother , Rosemary Hewitt , and how through “a ton of therapy” she was able to heal.

Prior to stepping out of the limo on night one, Jason seemed to be a great catch. The self-proclaimed “relationship kind of guy” wanted to find a partner to “laugh and grow through life” with and his perfect woman is “adventurous, trustworthy” and “values authenticity,” according to his ABC bio .

“He is never the loudest guy in the room, yet still somehow has an undeniable presence about him,” his bio continued. “He loves to surf, dance and play tennis.”

He sounded like a perfect match for Gabby, who was looking for a man with “quiet confidence.”

Comments / 6

Related
Parade

The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Distractify

Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Engagement Ring#Carat Size Are
People

'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date

The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
CELEBRITIES
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy