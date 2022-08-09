ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction

For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction

If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Obituaries
The Denver Gazette

Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches

Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
PALISADE, CO
Crested Butte News

Little Blue Creek Canyon project extended additional nine months

The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.
GUNNISON, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Callahan Edfast
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents

Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
95 Rock KKNN

30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old

These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy