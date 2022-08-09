Read full article on original website
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
Story Behind ‘Ghost Bike’ Memorial For Grand Junction Bicyclist
If you drive past the intersection of 7th Street and Mesa Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado, you'll spot a white bicycle on the northeast corner. What's the message behind this "ghost bike" memorial?. Cyclist Killed In Accident on August 3, 2022. The memorial is for Grand Junction's Douglas Sorter, a...
Little Blue Creek Canyon project extended additional nine months
The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
‘Flashes of Fire': Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Junction Colorado
An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport Saturday night. Plane Lands In Grand Junction With Possible Mechanical Issue. A plane traveling from Dallas/Fort Worth to Salt Lake was diverted to Grand Junction for what the airlines called a "possible mechanical issue."...
Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents
Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old
These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
Awesome 1970s Cereals Have Returned to Colorado
A few flashbacks from the 1970s have made their way back to Grand Junction. Visit the cereal aisle at a local store and you'll see a fond reminder of your childhood. If you grew up in the 1970s, these were a fixture at the breakfast table. From time to time they magically reappear. Here's where you can find them.
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
UPDATE 5:25 p.m. August 8 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Further details regarding the shooting on Monday morning have been released. According to arrest documents, the evening began as a simple night of fun for a group of friends. The night began at around 11 p.m. with a small...
Fans of HBO’s Westworld Will Love this Airbnb in Gateway, Colorado
Fans enjoying season 4 of the HBO series Westworld are bracing for a big ending to the season over the next couple of weeks. Have you ever watched the show and thought there was something familiar about the scenic backdrops that reminded you of Colorado?. Several of the breathtaking landscapes...
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
Colorado employers say there’s still a labor shortage even as more jobs are filled
Colorado employers may be facing some of the highest inflation in decades, not to mention talk of recession (no, one hasn’t been officially announced). But one thing that may be finally easing up is attracting enough workers. It’s still bad, just not as bad as it was a year...
