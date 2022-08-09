ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

FSSA announces pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails

INDIANA – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Visit Bloomington Farmers’ Market on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON – During the first week of August every year, farmers’ markets from Alaska to Florida celebrate everything that makes farmers’ markets important. As local food systems with short supply chains, they are resilient, dependable, and provide an essential service to the communities they feed as well as the farmers and ranchers that rely on them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Students will return to the Bloomington IU campus on Monday, August 22 – Officials address Covid concerns

BLOOMINGTON – As thousands of students return to the Bloomington Indiana University campus to begin classes on Monday, August 22 for the fall semester classes. IU officials are preparing for another school year of navigating COVID, according to Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s chief medical officer. He is optimistic the upcoming fall semester to be close to “normal” considering the global pandemic.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Twenty five new conservation officers graduate from training

INDIANA – The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
wbiw.com

Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

McFaddin powers Stars to wins at Country Oaks

WASHINGTON – Chloe McFaddin fired a fabulous 2-under 34 on the front nine at Country Oaks while leading Bedford North Lawrence to wins over Barr-Reeve and Washington during girls high school golf action on Thursday. The Stars, with McFaddin posting three birdies, carded a team total of 166. The...
LAWRENCE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Education#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Social#The Indiana Chamber#Esg#Keramida Inc
wbiw.com

Stars finish fourth in Puckett Invitational

ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished fourth in the season-opening Puckett Invitational at Edgewood during boys high school cross country action on Saturday morning. The Stars totaled 104 points. Crawfordsville won the title in the five-team field with 29, followed by Edgewood (30) and Indy Genesis (94). In the...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Dragons catch fire to conquer BNL in opener

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, in the tentative first step of the rebuilding process, had to start somewhere. Silver Creek shed some light on just how much ground that step needs to cover. The Dragons scored seven goals in the final 28 minutes of the first half and rolled...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Flock camera systems helped an officer locate a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver

COLUMBUS – The Flock camera system in Bartholomew County allowed officers to recover a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver Thursday morning. The Flock camera system was purchased by Bartholomew County last year. The cameras have the ability to read license plates and quickly process those against a database to alert police via a computer program in their vehicle when they encounter a stolen vehicle.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Starry night as BNL dominates scrimmage with Bluejackets

BEDFORD – Of all the constellations hovering in the night sky, Ursa Major is the most famous, the “great bear” that features the instantly recognizable “Big Dipper.” Doesn’t require a Hubble telescope to find it. Just look up. Mitchell got a great view of perfectly-aligned Stars, a zodiac of football brilliance, on Friday night.
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wbiw.com

Obituary: Priscilla June Briscoe

Priscilla June Briscoe, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born July 30, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Earl Franklin and Margaret “Maggie” Jewell (Beasley) Tirey. June married Robert Lee Briscoe on July 23, 1952, and he survives.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy