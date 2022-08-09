Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
wbiw.com
FSSA announces pilot program to integrate mental health, addiction peer recovery professionals in Indiana county jails
INDIANA – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of a pilot program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support...
wbiw.com
Visit Bloomington Farmers’ Market on Saturday
BLOOMINGTON – During the first week of August every year, farmers’ markets from Alaska to Florida celebrate everything that makes farmers’ markets important. As local food systems with short supply chains, they are resilient, dependable, and provide an essential service to the communities they feed as well as the farmers and ranchers that rely on them.
wbiw.com
Students will return to the Bloomington IU campus on Monday, August 22 – Officials address Covid concerns
BLOOMINGTON – As thousands of students return to the Bloomington Indiana University campus to begin classes on Monday, August 22 for the fall semester classes. IU officials are preparing for another school year of navigating COVID, according to Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s chief medical officer. He is optimistic the upcoming fall semester to be close to “normal” considering the global pandemic.
wbiw.com
Twenty five new conservation officers graduate from training
INDIANA – The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, August 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at the intersection of South Rogers Street and Hays Drive. Water service was shut off for 36 addresses; these customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday, August 14.
wbiw.com
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through the sunroof
HOWARD CO. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 3:15 p.m. on US 31 just north of US 35. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies...
wbiw.com
Graham Drive Gets Green Line Pavement Marking; Park Ridge East Park Courts Get Updates, and 7th Street Gets Speed Cushions
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact to Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
McFaddin powers Stars to wins at Country Oaks
WASHINGTON – Chloe McFaddin fired a fabulous 2-under 34 on the front nine at Country Oaks while leading Bedford North Lawrence to wins over Barr-Reeve and Washington during girls high school golf action on Thursday. The Stars, with McFaddin posting three birdies, carded a team total of 166. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Stars finish fourth in Puckett Invitational
ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished fourth in the season-opening Puckett Invitational at Edgewood during boys high school cross country action on Saturday morning. The Stars totaled 104 points. Crawfordsville won the title in the five-team field with 29, followed by Edgewood (30) and Indy Genesis (94). In the...
wbiw.com
Dragons catch fire to conquer BNL in opener
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, in the tentative first step of the rebuilding process, had to start somewhere. Silver Creek shed some light on just how much ground that step needs to cover. The Dragons scored seven goals in the final 28 minutes of the first half and rolled...
wbiw.com
Flock camera systems helped an officer locate a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver
COLUMBUS – The Flock camera system in Bartholomew County allowed officers to recover a stolen vehicle and arrest the driver Thursday morning. The Flock camera system was purchased by Bartholomew County last year. The cameras have the ability to read license plates and quickly process those against a database to alert police via a computer program in their vehicle when they encounter a stolen vehicle.
wbiw.com
Starry night as BNL dominates scrimmage with Bluejackets
BEDFORD – Of all the constellations hovering in the night sky, Ursa Major is the most famous, the “great bear” that features the instantly recognizable “Big Dipper.” Doesn’t require a Hubble telescope to find it. Just look up. Mitchell got a great view of perfectly-aligned Stars, a zodiac of football brilliance, on Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Obituary: Priscilla June Briscoe
Priscilla June Briscoe, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born July 30, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Earl Franklin and Margaret “Maggie” Jewell (Beasley) Tirey. June married Robert Lee Briscoe on July 23, 1952, and he survives.
wbiw.com
Four people are being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Court records provide new details into a horrific case of animal abuse on Indy’s east side...
Comments / 0