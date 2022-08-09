ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biz ‘Bite:’ The Ada County housing market in one graph

Read More Ada County News Sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words, give or take a few hundred. The graph here is from Boise Regional Realtors and is based on data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. The two decades of data shows the housing boom of 2007-2008, which was modest in Treasure Valley. ...
The dust has settled: Parking lot paved at Bogus Basin

If you’ve taken the drive up the hill to Bogus Basin, you know that it can be a bumpy (and dusty) ride. But over the last several weeks, crews have been working to pave the dirt road from Parking Lot #1 to Frontier Point Lodge. Inside Idaho: Why is...
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Idaho County Will Pay Every County Worker $12,000 Not to Quit

We live in exciting times regarding compensation and cost of living. Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and with that growth, local counties are struggling to keep their workers. We've all heard or practiced the tradeoff concerning a government job; the pay isn't the highest, but the benefits usually compensate for the lack of considerable money income potential.
Celebrate the community's creativity at the Nampa Festival of Arts

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nampa Festival of the Arts starts Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lakeview Park. Admissions and parking are free. The Nampa Festival of the Arts celebrates the creativity of the community, expressing unique life and cultural heritage through art. The Parks and Recreation Department offers this...
Boise residents' favorite red light to run

BOISE, Idaho — There is a certain intersection in town where drivers seem to disregard the left turn red light, a lot. State Street is one of the Treasure Valley's major streets for getting around. Tens of thousands of cars use this corridor on a daily basis and depending on the day, it may seem like other drivers are driving in the same direction, at the same time, as you.
Woman assaulted and robbed in parking lot of Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho — A woman was assaulted and robbed of her handgun while at Sandy Point beach on the night of July 2. The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach, according to investigators. The woman told investigators she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck.
Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
Man on the run after robbing bank on Overland

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A suspect is on the run from Boise Police after robbing a bank earlier Friday. It took place on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers set up a perimeter and are conducting an area search.
What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
Boise Police looking for bank robbery suspect

BOISE, Idaho — A bank robbery occurred at 10:13 a.m. Friday, according to Boise Police, and the alleged suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to a BPD tweet, the incident occurred on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road. Police are searching for a Hispanic...
