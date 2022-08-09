Read full article on original website
Biz ‘Bite:’ The Ada County housing market in one graph
Read More Ada County News Sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words, give or take a few hundred. The graph here is from Boise Regional Realtors and is based on data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. The two decades of data shows the housing boom of 2007-2008, which was modest in Treasure Valley. ...
‘Klein Huis’: Tiny home community with emphasis on open space planned for Meridian
Tiny homes could come to Meridian. Alpha Development Group wants to transform just over 16 acres of land on the southwest corner of Victory and Meridian Rd into a tiny home community. The community would have 134 single-family rental homes and be called Klein Huis, which means “tiny home” in Dutch.
Locally Owned Idaho Coffee Shop Named One of the Best Cups of Coffee in USA
In the Treasure Valley there are all kinds of ways to get your morning started. A sunrise run in the Foothills. Pancakes or an omelet at Goldy’s. A Mega Mary and football at Homestead. But there’s one way to start the morning that is not only enjoyable but necessary for so many of us.
The dust has settled: Parking lot paved at Bogus Basin
If you’ve taken the drive up the hill to Bogus Basin, you know that it can be a bumpy (and dusty) ride. But over the last several weeks, crews have been working to pave the dirt road from Parking Lot #1 to Frontier Point Lodge. Inside Idaho: Why is...
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Popular Caldwell Drive-In “Passes Spatula” to New Owners
There is no shortage of food options in the Treasure Valley, that is for certain. Options are quite diverse if you go looking and with an area as rich in history and legacy as the Treasure Valley, there are some "local favorites" that stand out far more than the rest.
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate
Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Idaho County Will Pay Every County Worker $12,000 Not to Quit
We live in exciting times regarding compensation and cost of living. Our state is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and with that growth, local counties are struggling to keep their workers. We've all heard or practiced the tradeoff concerning a government job; the pay isn't the highest, but the benefits usually compensate for the lack of considerable money income potential.
Intermountain Gas Company expected to decrease natural gas prices for customers
BOISE, Idaho — Intermountain Gas Company (IGC) filed its annual purchased gas cost adjustment (PGA) with Idaho Public Utilities Commission and will be decreasing natural gas prices by an average of 2.2%, or $7.7 million. IGC’s PGA application is filed each year to ensure customer prices are reflected in...
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
Celebrate the community's creativity at the Nampa Festival of Arts
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nampa Festival of the Arts starts Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lakeview Park. Admissions and parking are free. The Nampa Festival of the Arts celebrates the creativity of the community, expressing unique life and cultural heritage through art. The Parks and Recreation Department offers this...
Treasure Valley woman turns jewelry-making hobby into local business
If you've ever been to the Meridian Main Street Market, you might have come across a display of earrings with flowers, trendy shapes and other intricate designs.
Boise residents' favorite red light to run
BOISE, Idaho — There is a certain intersection in town where drivers seem to disregard the left turn red light, a lot. State Street is one of the Treasure Valley's major streets for getting around. Tens of thousands of cars use this corridor on a daily basis and depending on the day, it may seem like other drivers are driving in the same direction, at the same time, as you.
Woman assaulted and robbed in parking lot of Sandy Point beach
BOISE, Idaho — A woman was assaulted and robbed of her handgun while at Sandy Point beach on the night of July 2. The woman was reportedly attacked by three people who then robbed her of her handgun in the parking lot of Sandy Point beach, according to investigators. The woman told investigators she was punched in the face twice and grabbed around the neck.
Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
Man on the run after robbing bank on Overland
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A suspect is on the run from Boise Police after robbing a bank earlier Friday. It took place on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers set up a perimeter and are conducting an area search.
What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
Boise Police looking for bank robbery suspect
BOISE, Idaho — A bank robbery occurred at 10:13 a.m. Friday, according to Boise Police, and the alleged suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to a BPD tweet, the incident occurred on the 6900 block of W. Overland Road. Police are searching for a Hispanic...
Kuna considering a record $300 million bond issue
The Kuna School District is mulling a state record $300 million bond issue for new facilities as part of a long-range growth plan.
Boise Police Dept. lowers educational standards to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is lowering its education standards for future candidates looking to become police officers. Previously a BPD officer candidate needed 60 college credits to be considered - the equivalent of an associate degree. The change now only requires a high school diploma or a GED.
