ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Setting-off a Homemade Bomb at a Gym

A man from Camden County has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 40-year-old Dwayne Vandergrift of Gloucester City previously pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
City
Beach Haven, NJ
City
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Need an ID on Suspect

Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation. EHT Police posted a photo on Facebook Monday saying they need identification of a man wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police did not specify what the investigation concerns. The photo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Sentencing#Park Police#Violent Crime#Dui#Ocean County Prosecutor#Jeep Liberty
Lite 96.9 WFPG

South Jersey Was Not Smelling Too Pretty Today- Here’s Why

New Jersey residents have been complaining of this horrible smell that’s taken over parts of the state this morning, and officials have finally gotten to the bottom of it. Many counties in South Jersey, unfortunately, got the short end of the stick with the smell that was lingering, and officials have finally gotten to the bottom of the cause of the disgusting smell.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Everything NOT Allowed Inside The Beach Concert In AC, NJ, This Weekend

The most fabulous three-day weekend of the summer in South Jersey is FINALLY here!. The TidalWave Music Festival kicks off Friday, August 12th right on the beach in the Atlantic City! The doors open around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, so if you haven't started getting your gear together, you better hop to it. Before you start packing your day bag, you should probably know what you're actually allowed to bring into the show with you.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy