Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Setting-off a Homemade Bomb at a Gym
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 40-year-old Dwayne Vandergrift of Gloucester City previously pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.
Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Searching for Missing 58-year-old Man
Authorities in Ocean County are asking for your help locating a missing 58-year-old man. The Manchester Township Police Department says James Magee was last seen on August 8th in the area of Community Medical Center in Toms River. Magee has multiple tattoos on both of his arms and hands. Police...
Update: Two Dead, Over a Dozen Hurt in Double-decker Bus Crash on NJ Turnpike
Officials say a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday evening that involved a double-decker bus and a pickup truck claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured three. The accident happened just before 7 PM in Woodbridge, Middlesex County. According to state police, a Van Hool double-decker Coach...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Need an ID on Suspect
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation. EHT Police posted a photo on Facebook Monday saying they need identification of a man wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police did not specify what the investigation concerns. The photo...
Ocean City NJ Police Look To Identify Man Caught on Camera
Ocean City, New Jersey Police are trying to identify the man in the accompanying photograph. Police aren't being specific in why they want to talk to the man, other than to say they want to talk to him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist police, you're...
Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Late Friday Night
Cops in Atlantic City say two men were wounded in a shooting late Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:25 PM, officers responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. Cops at the scene located...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
South Jersey Was Not Smelling Too Pretty Today- Here’s Why
New Jersey residents have been complaining of this horrible smell that’s taken over parts of the state this morning, and officials have finally gotten to the bottom of it. Many counties in South Jersey, unfortunately, got the short end of the stick with the smell that was lingering, and officials have finally gotten to the bottom of the cause of the disgusting smell.
Everything NOT Allowed Inside The Beach Concert In AC, NJ, This Weekend
The most fabulous three-day weekend of the summer in South Jersey is FINALLY here!. The TidalWave Music Festival kicks off Friday, August 12th right on the beach in the Atlantic City! The doors open around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, so if you haven't started getting your gear together, you better hop to it. Before you start packing your day bag, you should probably know what you're actually allowed to bring into the show with you.
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
Humane Society of Ocean City Dog Featured in ‘People’
Duke, a 7-year-old hound dog from the Humane Society of Ocean City is getting national attention this week, featured in People magazine's "Adopt These Adorable Pets" spotlight on great pets from around the country available for adoption. (It's in the issue with Kate Middleton on the cover.) Duke is one...
EW! Watch THOUSANDS of Spotted Lanternflies Swarm This NJ Building (VIDEO)
It's things like these that make me wonder: "Have all of our efforts been in vain?" *insert horror movie music* Spotted. Lanternflies. It seems like we've been talking about their impending return forever now, with wildlife organizations and experts telling us to snuff them out before they reach adulthood. In...
Beware of a Disgusting T-Shirt Scam Spreading in NJ Shore Facebook Groups
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
Could the Old Friendly’s in Clementon, NJ Be Transforming Into Something Right on Trend?
Have you been wondering what, if anything, will become of the old Friendly's Restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township? Well, there's reportedly a proposal to bring something right on trend to the vacant building. With all the construction going on across the road (Super Wawa; new car wash), I'd...
Deaf Millville, NJ Dog Advances to National Hero Dog Finals
Cole, a deaf dog from Millville has made the national finals for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Following nearly one million votes cast by animal lovers across the country, Cole is one of 7 dogs who have advanced from an original field of nearly 400 candidates competing for the award.
Top 5 Best NJ Record Stores to Shop on National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day is Aug. 12 and there’s no better way to celebrate than to take a trip to the record store and spend hours fishing through some milk crates full of music history. New Jersey’s music scene is a big deal especially with some of the biggest...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
