AUBURN, Alabama — One of the first milestones of Auburn's preseason quarterback competition is upon us. The Tigers will scrimmage for the first time in fall camp Saturday night inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The contenders in Auburn's QB race — T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford — are expected to receive equal reps with the first team. How they operate at the controls of the offense will help determine the battle going forward, though Bryan Harsin said this week that the team's second scrimmage will be when he really begins to look for separation amongst his signal-callers, and after which he may narrow down the competition.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO