Everest Metro Police log, July 29-Aug. 4

Two parents were tasered while trying to enter a school in Arizona that was put on lockdown following reports of a suspicious individual. Three parents were arrested as they tried to get onto the campus of Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage in northwest Phoenix on Friday morning. Police were called to the scene at around 10.30am following reports of a suspicious person on the campus, according to 12News. Law enforcement said that a man who seemed to have handgun tried and failed to get inside the school, prompting a lockdown. The man left the scene without having...

EL MIRAGE, AZ ・ 40 MINUTES AGO