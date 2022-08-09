Read full article on original website
save our country from the liberals
4d ago
The democrats are preparing for the civil war they are perpetrating. Each day they come up with more absurd ways to direct your life, all the while making every attempt to make sure that anyone entertaining a run at politics is harassed beyond belief. Come November I only hope the voters wake up and stop this insanity.
9
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
New York state recognizes National Farmers' Market Week
State farmers’ market programs, including newly expanded FreshConnect Checks program, support access to fresh food. √ Encourages consumers to visit their local farmers’ market this weekend and shop local. √ Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant program to launch later this year. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, during...
"Those jobs have to stay in NY": Hochul says state will track Green CHIPS jobs
New York State (WRGB) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D- New York) was in Albany Thursday touting legislation Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) signed into law in front of a crowd. The Green CHIPS Bill that we're here to celebrate is making sure that New York’s semiconductor...
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
State agriculture commissioner announces New York awarded more than $100,000 to grow its farm-to-school program
Project designed to help farmers and producers access school markets. √ Builds on New York’s statewide program and 30% NYS initiative. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced the Department of Agriculture and Markets was awarded a $110,000 USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) grant to grow its farm-to-school program. A press release said, “The grant will support producer readiness trainings that will help New York’s farmers access the farm-to-school market, and provide the tools, resources and connections needed to sell their farm products to schools across the state.”
NY governor pledges $10 million to fight domestic terrorism after Buffalo shooting
In the fight to curb domestic terrorism on the local level, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new guidance Tuesday to support the development of domestic terrorism prevention plans following the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo. Hochul pledged $10 million to assist counties across New York in the development of...
NYS: Major increase in 'Red Flag Law' usage by law enforcement statewide
Hochul: Keeping New Yorkers protected from gun violence caused by individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others. √ NYS: Substantially more Red Flag applications filed in last three months than all of 2021; State Police: More than 93% increase. √ State will offer new training in partnership with...
NYS sees major increase in use of protection orders filed under state Red Flag Law
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO) under New York’s Red Flag Law with substantially more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after the governor issued...
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
Future plans for Radisson discussed
√ Grand Island Town Board sets Aug. 15 public hearing on project. Grand Island residents learned more on the future of the Radisson at a community gathering Tuesday in the hotel, during a meeting outlining adaptive reuse plans by developers. Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture in Orchard Park and Justin...
5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress
It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
“Harassment from our own government. I feel harassed. I am a law-abiding — I’m a businessman. I’m law-abiding, I’m God-fearing, and I’m hosting an event," he said.
The story behind Olcott Beach's frequent closures
Paul Dicky, the director of the Environmental Health Division for the Niagara County Department of Health, says the culprit of all the closings at Olcott Beach is E.coli bacteria. "E.coli comes from fecal matter of an animal. And if you exceed a certain threshold, the water quality is deemed unsafe...
Controversial 'ReAwaken America' tour opens in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — In Batavia, it was the first day of an event that has generated controversy with a mix of politics, religion, and some claims by state officials that it spawns racist, hateful rhetoric. 2 On Your Side was there to hear from both sides over the ReAwaken America tour event.
Hochul signs new laws to enhance street safety, prevent traffic deaths & crack down on hit-and-run crashes
Legislation authorizes municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour; increases fines for leaving scene of a car crash without reporting it. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed a legislative package to enhance street safety, prevent traffic-related fatalities, and crack down on hit-and-run incidents. Two new laws will allow municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour, and increase fines for leaving car crash scenes without reporting them.
NYSOFA, OASAS delivering 100,000 drug deactivation & disposal pouches to older adults
Deterra pouches a method for permanently destroying & disposing of expired medication at home, reducing risk of adverse drug events. The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), and aging services partners are bringing prescription drug safe-disposal efforts to older adults throughout New York.
