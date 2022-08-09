ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

save our country from the liberals
4d ago

The democrats are preparing for the civil war they are perpetrating. Each day they come up with more absurd ways to direct your life, all the while making every attempt to make sure that anyone entertaining a run at politics is harassed beyond belief. Come November I only hope the voters wake up and stop this insanity.

NewsChannel 36

Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New York state recognizes National Farmers' Market Week

State farmers’ market programs, including newly expanded FreshConnect Checks program, support access to fresh food. √ Encourages consumers to visit their local farmers’ market this weekend and shop local. √ Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant program to launch later this year. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, during...
AGRICULTURE
City
Oriskany, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

State agriculture commissioner announces New York awarded more than $100,000 to grow its farm-to-school program

Project designed to help farmers and producers access school markets. √ Builds on New York’s statewide program and 30% NYS initiative. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced the Department of Agriculture and Markets was awarded a $110,000 USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) grant to grow its farm-to-school program. A press release said, “The grant will support producer readiness trainings that will help New York’s farmers access the farm-to-school market, and provide the tools, resources and connections needed to sell their farm products to schools across the state.”
AGRICULTURE
wnypapers.com

NYS: Major increase in 'Red Flag Law' usage by law enforcement statewide

Hochul: Keeping New Yorkers protected from gun violence caused by individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others. √ NYS: Substantially more Red Flag applications filed in last three months than all of 2021; State Police: More than 93% increase. √ State will offer new training in partnership with...
BUFFALO, NY
AOL Corp

Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York

Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Future plans for Radisson discussed

√ Grand Island Town Board sets Aug. 15 public hearing on project. Grand Island residents learned more on the future of the Radisson at a community gathering Tuesday in the hotel, during a meeting outlining adaptive reuse plans by developers. Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture in Orchard Park and Justin...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress

It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

The story behind Olcott Beach's frequent closures

Paul Dicky, the director of the Environmental Health Division for the Niagara County Department of Health, says the culprit of all the closings at Olcott Beach is E.coli bacteria. "E.coli comes from fecal matter of an animal. And if you exceed a certain threshold, the water quality is deemed unsafe...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs new laws to enhance street safety, prevent traffic deaths & crack down on hit-and-run crashes

Legislation authorizes municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour; increases fines for leaving scene of a car crash without reporting it. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed a legislative package to enhance street safety, prevent traffic-related fatalities, and crack down on hit-and-run incidents. Two new laws will allow municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour, and increase fines for leaving car crash scenes without reporting them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

NYSOFA, OASAS delivering 100,000 drug deactivation & disposal pouches to older adults

Deterra pouches a method for permanently destroying & disposing of expired medication at home, reducing risk of adverse drug events. The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), and aging services partners are bringing prescription drug safe-disposal efforts to older adults throughout New York.
HEALTH

