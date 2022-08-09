ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

Hochul signs Holocaust education bill

Holocaust education for New York students may soon be revamped after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that requires the state Department of Education to examine whether the Holocaust is being properly taught in schools. New York schools are required to teach about the Holocaust, one of 23 states that...
