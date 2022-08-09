Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Group rallies to save New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
Dr. Douglas Buxton was one of a handful of doctors that joined advocates speaking out at a news conference Tuesday to save the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. “If we lose the building, we lose the program,” Buxton said. Buxton said since Mount Sinai took...
NY1
Hochul signs Holocaust education bill
Holocaust education for New York students may soon be revamped after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that requires the state Department of Education to examine whether the Holocaust is being properly taught in schools. New York schools are required to teach about the Holocaust, one of 23 states that...
NY1
Analysis: Democratic candidates in NY's 10th Congressional District square off in primary debate
Tonight, six candidates in the newly redrawn 10th Congressional District — which spans Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn — participated in a debate moderated by NY1 political anchor Errol Louis and WNYC/Gothamist senior politics reporter Brigid Bergin. Those candidates included City Council Member Carlina Rivera, Assembly member Yuh-Line...
NY1
Body of Rockaway Beach drowning victim recovered off coast of Long Island, police say
The body of a man who went missing in the waters off Rockaway Beach early Monday morning was recovered off the coast of Long Island Tuesday, Nassau Country police confirmed Thursday night. On Wednesday, police identified Berman Gutierrez, 30, as the drowning victim. Police said Gutierrez was last seen going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY1
1 dead, 5 seriously injured after Megabus from NYC overturns in NJ, police say
One person is dead and several others seriously injured after a Megabus traveling from the city crashed in New Jersey Tuesday night, according to authorities. The bus was headed toward Philadelphia when it overturned near a service area on the New Jersey Turnpike just before 7 p.m, police say. Approximately...
NY1
St. Louis County Police release bodycam video of rescue from July 26 flash flooding
ST. LOUIS–Weeks after a record rainfall that caused millions of dollars in damage to the St. Louis region, we’re getting a look at how powerful that flash flooding was in the moment, and the work done by a St. Louis County police officer and a good samaritan in one of many rescues during the July 26 event.
Comments / 0