CDC: Northumberland, Montour, Still Have ‘High’ COVID Spread
HARRISBURG – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest COVID-19 risk maps and 10 PA counties are in the ‘High Risk,’ category, including Northumberland and Montour counties. The CDC said both counties had high case counts and a high number of hospital admissions...
Free shoes for first day of school
The Shoe Bank is open Saturday, Aug. 20. Eligible kids and teens up to age 18 can get a free pair of new sneakers or shoes before the first day of school. Kids and teens are eligible if they have Compass and if they live anywhere in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
Penn State experts push for mineral, rare earth industry in Pennsylvania
State College, Pa. — During a hearing at Penn State University, members of the House Majority Policy Committee discussed competition and supply chain issues in the critical mineral and rare earth element markets. Currently, the United States is almost completely reliant on imports for these materials, particularly from Russia and China. According to Dr. Sarma Pisupati, director of Penn State’s Center for Critical Minerals, developing the mineral and rare earth...
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Centre County firemen’s association
HARRISBURG, PA – The state auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether any laws...
Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported
HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
Northumberland County unveils Family Engagement Center
SUNBURY, Pa. — Colorful paint and bright pictures cover the walls at the new Family Engagement Center in Sunbury. The center has been in the works in Northumberland County for more than ten years to bring and keep families together. "When you have stronger families in the neighborhood, you...
Inmate who helped break up drug operation inside Lewisburg prison blasts prosecutors in Pa.
WILLIAMSPORT-Federal prosecutors in the Pennsylvania’s Middle District have been accused of showing a “blatant disregard” for an inmate’s substantial assistance in curtailing a major drug operation inside the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. Rayful Edmond III claimed Friday in a court filing federal prosecutors have breached a 1999-2000...
When Should Kids Make Switch From Pediatrician to Adult Doc
DANVILLE- When is the right time to make the switch from a pediatrician to a doctor for your child?. Geisinger Pediatrician Dr. Michal Maksimak says parents should think about the move around 16 or 18 years-old,”Yeah I would say around then or you know we’ll see them up until their first year of college. If they want to transition that process around then that’s fine too.”
New equine surgical hospital facility brings ‘comfort’ to horse owners in Happy Valley
Previously, horse owners around Centre County had to drive hours to the nearest equine surgical facility. But depending on the horse’s injury, they might not have hours to wait.
Officials: Williamsport's finances suffering from a decade of mismanagement
Williamsport, Pa. — A rash of problems related to Williamsport’s finances has been uncovered in the last month, including incomplete IRS reporting which led to a $160,000 fine, officials say. The number of issues that have been discovered is "staggering," according to Councilmember Randy Allison. The various problems dating back to 2017 were uncovered by Tracey Rash, manager of Government Finance Solutions, who was brought in to oversee the city’s...
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop at central Pa. diner
Kenny Aumack happened to be passing Capitol Diner in Dauphin County when he spotted Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “I’m just here for a picture,” said Aumack, of Lindenwold, N.J., as he waited in the diner’s parking lot. “He’s a celebrity.”. Dozens of...
Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
Thousands of pierogis made for Luzerne County bazaar
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — This weekend is all about delicious food across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. St. John's Church Bazaar kicked off Friday in Larksville. Church volunteers made a whopping 44,000 pierogies to sell at the bazaar. This is the first time the bazaar has returned since the pandemic so...
New judge to serve on Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas
Williamsport, Pa. — During a ceremony held August 5 in courtroom 1 of the Lycoming County Courthouse, William Carlucci was entered into the office of Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Lycoming County. "Judge Carlucci was appointed to serve until January 1, 2024, when the seat will be filled by election. If Judge Carlucci wants to continue to serve as a common pleas judge, he must run for election," said Adrianne Stahl, District Court administrator. ...
5,600-acre property in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties to be developed into motorized recreation area
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23...
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
Walmart Opens High-Tech Consolidation Center in Pennsylvania, Creating 1,000 New Jobs
LEBANON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- This month, Walmart will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000 square-foot facility, located at 1625 Heilmandale Road, will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need. The Lebanon consolidation center will service all 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S., with plans to service fulfillment centers in the near future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005574/en/ New 400,000+ square foot facility reaches its full capacity, it will leverage automated technology, add efficiency to Walmart’s supply chain (Photo: Business Wire)
Feds, police lacked probable cause to break in, search Pa. home: lawsuit
WILLIAMSPORT-A search of a Williamsport home that did not result in any charges has led to a federal lawsuit against the FBI, U.S. Marshals, up to five unnamed city police officers and Agent Tyson Havens of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District...
