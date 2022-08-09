ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room

LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky 108, Dominican Republic 56

Kentucky's dominant 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic in its Bahamas opener Wednesday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Team Records and Series Notes. – This was Kentucky’s first exhibition game of the Big Blue Bahamas foreign...
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky makes history in first Coaches Poll of 2022 season

The Kentucky Wildcats football program has made a lot of history under head coach Mark Stoops. That continued today with the first Coaches Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky checked in at 21st overall, marking the first time in program history it’s been in the preseason...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky sees veteran DB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

Joel Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 203-pound defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has decided to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky, On3 Sports reported. Williams was a Class of 2020 4-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 16 athlete in the class of 2020, and the No. 15 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He played in 7 games last season and made 2 tackles, and appeared in 9 games in 2020.
Football
Sports
aseaofblue.com

Joel Williams enters transfer portal

With a week of fall camp in the books, one Kentucky Wildcat player has decided that it would be best for him to take his talents elsewhere. That player is former 4-star safety Joel Williams. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Williams, from Baton Rouge...
EKU Sports

Colonels Get Early Start On 2022-23 Season With Trip To The Bahamas

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU's men's basketball team came back from The Bahamas with two wins, but more importantly came back with two full games of experience ahead of the 2022-23 season for a group that includes nine newcomers. The Colonels knocked off Caro Contractors, 136-105, in their opening game....
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Rockcastle County Rockets

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County football team is a family affair once again after over a decade. Head coach Chris Larkey returns to the program where both he and his father have coached after 13 years at North Laurel. “Obviously I want to live up to what...
WKYT 27

Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
KCRG.com

Standoff situation ongoing at Lincoln County home

Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails. An Iowa doctor says he is disappointed after a provision to cap insulin prices failed in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. $16 million from the state will go towards three projects focused on tourism, including two in eastern Iowa.
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
foxlexington.com

House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
uky.edu

Milling and paving work to start as early as Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — Contractors are expected to begin milling and paving sections of several campus streets, starting as early as Monday, Aug. 8, weather permitting. Sections of University Drive, Hilltop Avenue and Huguelet Drive will be milled and then paved. Parking on northbound University Drive between...
247Sports

247Sports

