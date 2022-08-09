Read full article on original website
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
UMass lands a commitment from DePaul decommit Tafara Gapare
UMass has landed a big commitment from DePaul decommit Tafara Gapare. The 6-foot-10 forward is currently ranked No. 42 in the class of 2023 but will reclass to 2022 and play for head coach Frank Martin this upcoming season. “I chose UMass because the recruiting efforts has been good and...
Team Scoop - Big Step Forward
In today’s South Carolina Gamecock football team scoop, we take a look at some players who are in a position to take a significant step forward from a production standpoint in 2022.
Matt Landers making noise through five Arkansas practices
Check out what Razorback wide receivers, defensive backs and coaches are saying about the performance of Toledo transfer wide receiver Matt Landers.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
A 'more assertive' Robby Ashford looks to shake up Auburn QB race
AUBURN, Alabama — In spring exit evaluations, Bryan Harsin left all four of Auburn’s scholarship quarterbacks with a “blueprint” for what he wanted to see improved — some small, some more significant — for the start of fall camp in early August. Well, early...
Georgia football: Jamon Dumas-Johnson has ‘challenged himself’ in lead-up to season
By the time Georgia’s spring practice concluded, Jamon Dumas-Johnson looked like a favorite to start at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. Based on what his position coach said this week, Dumas-Johnson has continued working to make sure he makes that possibility a reality. Georgia co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Glenn...
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Decision Day: 3-star DL Tavion Gadson making his choice on Thursday
Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson is set to make his college decision on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.. Gadson is expected to choose from his top five school list that consists of Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State. Gadson has taken two official visits thus far --...
Recruiting Takeaways Following Jack Swarbrick’s Presser
Irish Illustrated lays out the most notable recruiting-related takeaways following Jack Swarbrick’s press conference on Wednesday.
Veteran newcomers help make Tanner Bailey's transition to Carolina a smooth one
Quarterback Tanner Bailey began his freshman career a semester later than most players at his position want to, but it hasn’t seemed to slow him down. While it isn’t often that quarterbacks earn the starting nod as a true freshman, many like to get on campus as quickly as possible and enroll in January of what should be their senior year of high school. Bailey had other priorities, like trying to win a state championship in baseball, but he’s made a quick transition into the South Carolina football program.
Michigan's most important players of the 2022 season: No. 5 JJ McCarthy
As the 2022 Michigan football season approaches, we at 247Sports are bringing back our annual series counting down the 25 most important players on the Wolverines' roster. The countdown, which includes input from dozens of VIP subscribers, takes a look at the Michigan players we deem the most important to the Wolverines' success in 2022. Importance can be defined differently by everyone, but is a combination of a player's 1) proven past success, 2) athletic potential and ceiling, 3) replaceability at their position and 4) the value of their position's success to the team's success.
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
Video: Ohio State is loaded at wide receiver | Here is the group at practice during camp
Ohio State might have the best group of wide receivers in the country in 2022, and "might have" could easily be replaced with "does have" in this sentence. At a recent practice, the media got a good look at the Buckeyes' wide receivers and WR coach Brian Hartline. The WRs...
KJ Jefferson growing more comfortable as leader for Arkansas
This time last year, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was a relatively unknown commodity to most of the College Football world outside of Fayetteville. After proving himself on and off the field for the Razorbacks, Jefferson is becoming more comfortable in his role as the heart and soul of his team and offense.
Updates on A&M's offense heading into the scrimmages (VIP)
Texas A&M may have the most explosive offense of the Jimbo Fisher era and it starts with a receiving corps that's loaded with speed with players like Evan Stewart. However, there's more big play ability at the skill positions than ever before and we tell you who's most likely to see the field and why when the 2022 campaign kicks into higher gear next month.
2022 Indiana Position Primer: Tight End
Peegs.com previews a tight end position group for Indiana that has talent but very little game experience.
Stock rising combo guard Jamari McDowell is down to four schools
One of the stock rising guards of the summer, Jamari McDowell is down to four schools. The 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Manvel (Texas) is down to Kansas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Xavier. “These are my final four schools and they made it because of the people and resources,”...
2022 Boston College Positional Previews: Tight Ends
Boston College football has returned as they begin fall camp at the Fish Field House and Alumni Stadium. We are currently breaking down every position group on the roster, to look at the strengths and weaknesses of the team. If you have not already checked them out, read our features on the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers. Today, we look at the tight ends, and discuss a group with a big new face in the forefront.
