Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John Dated Patrick McDermott for Nine Years Before He Vanished
The news that singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died was upsetting to all those who loved her music and grew up listening to her. As often happens following someone's death, many fans wanted to learn more details about the life that Olivia had led, and that included her nine-year relationship with Patrick McDermott, who vanished quite suddenly in 2005.
Here's how old the stars of 'Grease' were compared to their characters' ages
John Travolta celebrates his 68th birthday on February 18. He was 23 while filming "Grease," but some of his costars were much older.
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Hollywood: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’
Click here to read the full article. Jane Lynch, Antonio Banderas, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, George Takei and more have posted tributes to “Grease” star and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday at 73 years old. In addition to John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt post about his “Grease” co-star on Instagram, other actors, directors and members of Hollywood took to social media to remember Newton-John’s career. On Monday, Newton-John’s husband announced that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California…surrounded by family and friends,” adding that she was “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30...
Elton John, Mariah Carey, Rebel Wilson Share Rare Photos in Olivia Newton-John Tribute Posts
Sir Elton John is paying tribute to the late and great Olivia Newton-John. The Grease actress lost her decades-long battle with breast cancer on August 8, which prompted an outpouring of love from famous friends as they shared memories and sent condolences to her family. Among them was the British...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’
The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Remembering the Beautiful, Bizarre TV Movie Where Olivia Newton-John Played a Living Mannequin
Click here to read the full article. In 1990, years after Grease, “Physical,” and Xanadu, Olivia Newton-John made her TV movie debut as a department store mannequin brought to life — and no, this probably wasn’t the living-mannequin story you’re thinking of right now. Unpacking the masterpiece that is A Mom for Christmas might take some time, so you might want to sit down. Live mannequins had appeared in TV and film long before 1990. Some were utterly confused and looking for a thimble (Anne Francis in a 1960 episode of The Twilight Zone), some were inhabited by ancient Egyptian spirits...
‘Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Remembers ‘Happiness’ Filming the Show in Throwback Post
While sharing a throwback snapshot over the weekend, star of the classic TV show “The Brady Bunch” Christopher Knight recalled the feeling he felt while filming. “Happiness on set,” Christopher Knight declared in the post, which featured him and fellow “Brady Bunch” star Mike Lookinland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
Church bells chime in musical tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Church bells in the Netherlands chimed the tune of "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from the movie "Grease" as a tribute to late actress Olivia Newton-John, who died this week at 73.
Opinion: Olivia Newton-John's life was always more than what it seemed
Holly Thomas reflects on Olivia Newton-John's eclectic music career, impact as an artist and cancer journey. She writes that the highs in Newton-John's life were more marvelous than most but were matched by dire lows. Even still, Newton-John rejected the tired "battle" narrative often used to describe cancer and approached her illness as a process of evolution.
Diane Keaton on Pulling a Freaky Friday in Mack & Rita, Being a Style Icon, and Loving Instagram
At 76, there’s not much Diane Keaton hasn’t done. She’s charmed our screens as a movie star, won an Academy Award, written books, and long been hailed as a style icon. She even carried off the so-called coastal grandmother look before it was a thing (thank you, Nancy Meyers). So what’s left for a legendary actor to do?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heather Locklear’s Daughter: Meet Model’s Only Child, Ava Locklear
Ava Locklear is the spitting image of her mom Heather Locklear. The legendary actress was a staple of 80s and 90s television, known for her roles on shows like Melrose Place. Throughout her career, Heather, 60, has only had one child: Ava, 24. Now an adult, Ava looks just like her star mama, and she’s even taken after her a little bit in terms of modeling and acting. Find out everything you need to know about Ava Locklear here!
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says Brad Pitt Has a "S--t List" of Co-Stars He'll Never Work With Again
Watch: Brad Pitt Has a S--t List of Actors He WON'T Work With. Even in Hollywood, you don't have to love everyone you work with. For Aaron Taylor-Johnson, there's no question he had a positive experience working alongside Brad Pitt on the new movie Bullet Train. "He just wants to...
Bill Pitman Dies: Wrecking Crew Guitarist Who Played On Countless Hits, TV & Film Soundtracks Was 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist whose work as part of the legendary recording session group The Wrecking Crew made an invaluable contribution to countless radio hits, TV series and films, died yesterday at his home in La Quinta, California. He was 102. His death was announced to The New York Times by wife Janet Pitman, who told the publication her husband died after four weeks of hospice care following a fall that fractured his spine. Pitman’s guitar playing was ubiquitous, if largely anonymous, for decades beginning in the 1950s. Just a sampling of the songs he played on: The Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,”...
Watch Vernon François and Amandla Stenberg Create a Nina Simone-Inspired Updo
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. “We do not know what’s...
Issey Miyake, the Groundbreaking Japanese Designer, Has Died at 84
It is perfectly fitting that Issey Miyake, whose death from cancer at the age of 84 was announced today, will be most widely remembered as the designer of Apple founder Steve Jobs’s ubiquitous black turtlenecks. Because while Miyake showed his work in the wider context of fashion design—2023 will...
Collection
For spring, Maja Dixdotter remained loyal to the bohemian minimalist direction she's set for the house. She established the color palette by gathering “pictures of things that I felt looked fresh,” such as tulips,“to get a vibe and to get into the right feeling that I want the wearer to have when seeing the collection,” the designer explained in the showroom. Tulips also informed the rounded shape on a peplum dress.
How Prey Star Amber Midthunder Brought Indigenous Style to the Red Carpet
Amber Midthunder has made waves as one of Hollywood’s first leading female Indigenous action heroes by starring in Prey, the latest installment in the action-horror Predator franchise out now. In the film, she plays a young warrior who must defeat an extraterrestrial species to save her people on the Comanche Nation. “I was interested in the opportunity to show Native people in a period piece and what our culture and way of life was actually like,” Midthunder told Vogue of the barrier-breaking role. For the film’s press tour, the star also continued this energy with her stellar fashion choices: Midthunder chose to spotlight Indigenous designers on the movie’s various red carpets. “The first thing I said [for this press tour] was that I always want at least one Indigenous designer or jewelry maker on my body,” Midthunder says.
1949 Mercury Convertible Connected To Olivia Newton-John Heads To Auction
With the recent passing of Olivia Newton-John, all eyes are on the 1949 Mercury Convertible used in the movie Grease as it heads to the auction block. With black paint, the requisite brightwork, and flames painted on all four fenders, even without its Hollywood connection this is the kind of ride that turns heads. However, its provenance and the dashboard signature from Olivia Newton-John herself helps fuel speculation that when the hammer drops, this classic American car will ride off into the sunset for $600,000 to $750,000.
Vogue Magazine
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 1