Amber Midthunder has made waves as one of Hollywood’s first leading female Indigenous action heroes by starring in Prey, the latest installment in the action-horror Predator franchise out now. In the film, she plays a young warrior who must defeat an extraterrestrial species to save her people on the Comanche Nation. “I was interested in the opportunity to show Native people in a period piece and what our culture and way of life was actually like,” Midthunder told Vogue of the barrier-breaking role. For the film’s press tour, the star also continued this energy with her stellar fashion choices: Midthunder chose to spotlight Indigenous designers on the movie’s various red carpets. “The first thing I said [for this press tour] was that I always want at least one Indigenous designer or jewelry maker on my body,” Midthunder says.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO