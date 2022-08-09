Hidden Nanny Cam Catches Wife Pouring Drano Into Husband's Drink In Irvine

Ocean Kamp, a proposed adventure-themed hotel and community built around an artificial surf lagoon in Oceanside, has been unanimously approved by the Oceanside Planning Commission for construction in the San Luis Rey River Valley. The Union Tribune says the 92-acre project is on the site of a former drive-in theater...
