School starts next Monday, August 15, in Aiken County and students in the district’s high schools are learning if they want a locker this year, they now have to pay. A Silver Bluff High School Facebook post today says, “Lockers will be optional for students. Upon request for a locker, the $5 fee will be individually assessed to the student account. The locker fee has been added, district-wide, to assist with costs of locker repair and upkeep.”

2 DAYS AGO