WRDW-TV
Local teachers share why they enjoy returning to the classroom
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a new year with the same challenges for teachers. They’ll be spending a lot of their own money to be ready, about $750 on average, for classroom supplies. We spoke with local teachers about why the challenges are worth it. “I’ve always found...
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: What's Cookin' Downtown is a local favorite
In 2018, Southern Living magazine named Aiken the South's best small town. Fighting Whiskey Road traffic or wading through Thursday-night throngs in The Alley, it can feel more like a teeming city. But for many who live here, it retains the personality of a small town. Lunching in some of...
WRDW-TV
Rage room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
Eighth Annual Augusta Beerfest making its return to the James Brown Arena
The eighth annual Augusta Beerfest is make its return to the James Brown Arena.
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
WRDW-TV
From your family and friends, happy birthday Zayna!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Happy Birthday to Zayna, live music with local artists, and more!. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they found human remains in a pond where they were specifically looking for Simon Powell's body. Plus, another shooting sends a person to the hospital in Augusta, the 4th serious crime within weeks in the same block. Here are your top headlines.
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
wfxg.com
Lock and Dam Park hosts Afro-Caribbean Fest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Rainy weather didn't stop people from a celebration of culture, Saturday. People gathered at South Augusta's Lock and Dam Park for the Afro-Caribbean Fest. The event featured live entertainment, food and arts vendors as well as an opportunity to connect. For one local exchange student, the festival...
WRDW-TV
Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
Mold in dorms delays move-in for AU students
Over two dozen students at Augusta University's Health Sciences campus are not yet able to move into their dorm rooms for several days after mold was discovered in both Oak and Elm Halls.
WRDW-TV
‘I’m ready for this’: Augusta University welcomes freshmen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fun of move-in day on Augusta University’s campus is on hold for about 30 students, after the university found mold in dorms at Oak and Elm Hall. The students are freshman in the health and science programs. While hundreds of students were able to...
wgac.com
High School Students in Aiken County Have to Pay Fees to Get Lockers
School starts next Monday, August 15, in Aiken County and students in the district’s high schools are learning if they want a locker this year, they now have to pay. A Silver Bluff High School Facebook post today says, “Lockers will be optional for students. Upon request for a locker, the $5 fee will be individually assessed to the student account. The locker fee has been added, district-wide, to assist with costs of locker repair and upkeep.”
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM uncovered more than 11,000 students were chronically absent from schools across Augusta since the start of the pandemic. And a thousand of those students were even referred to juvenile court to face fines or even jail time. And behind this data is this truth:...
hotelnewsresource.com
Extended Stay America Opens Newest Premier Suites Hotel in Augusta, Georgia
Extended Stay America announced today the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality. The four-story 124-room property features complimentary Wi-Fi, premium cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and our signature spacious STAY...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
WRDW-TV
Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
City of Grovetown to hold job fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is holding a job fair at Liberty Park, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 1pm-4pm. Representatives will be onsite promoting open positions and roles available with the City. Other local governments and colleges will be on hand as well showcasing job opportunities, job placements, and educational programs. […]
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 11
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they found human remains in a pond where they were specifically looking for Simon Powell's body. Plus, another shooting sends a person to the hospital in Augusta, the 4th serious crime within weeks in the same block. Here are your top headlines.
howafrica.com
How African-American Bodies Were Stolen From Graves In The 1830s For Study
Grave robbing was carried out in many cases. The Old Medical College of Georgia has a history behind it of stealing the bodies of dead once enslaved black people. The grave robbing was carried out by a 36-year-old Gullah slave who was purchased by the Old Medical College of Georgia for the tasks.
