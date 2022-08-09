Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
thefmextra.com
Building a new school, inside & out
Windows. Think of them as a symbol of the new direction in which Moorhead High School is headed. Every classroom in the new Moorhead High School academic wings now taking shape on the north side of the nearly 60-year-old school will be flooded with natural light – a big change from the old areas in which students will still study for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo South, Davies Cross Country athletes teaming up to benefit Freshman with Cancer
(Fargo, ND) -- Normally rivals, a pair of local cross country teams are banding together Thursday to support one of their own. The Cross Country teams from Fargo South and Davies High Schools will be hosting a joined car wash and bake sale at the Family Fare off 25th Street South to benefit Clara Motschenbacher.
kvrr.com
Churches United Community Picnic connects people with staff & resources
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Churches United hosted its annual community picnic at Moorhead’s Gooseberry Park Thursday night. The idea is for the community to get to know the nonprofit’s staff, police and fire departments, ministries and community health providers. Churches United is always looking for volunteers at...
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: Fargo Davies Lineman Christian McCarthy
Big Game James had a chance to preview the Fargo Davies Eagles 2022 football season with senior lineman Christian McCarthy. They also discussed Christian's personal and team goals for the season.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Fire Department seeking applicants for upcoming firefighter positions
(Fargo, ND) -- Openings are coming for one of the most challenging, but rewarding jobs in the City of Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department says it is actively seeking applicants to join the department’s firefighters. The application process will be open from Monday, August 15th through Monday, September 5th,...
wdayradionow.com
CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April
(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
lakesarearadio.net
Top-seed survives upset-filled afternoon at Pine to Palm
Defending champion Nate Adams of West Fargo was pushed to extra holes by Wyatt Blomseth of Detroit Lakes. Blomseth took a one-hole lead after an eagle on hole 14, but Adams squared the match with a par on hole 15, taking advantage of a Blomseth bogey. The opening round match wasn’t settled until the 20th hole, when Adams took the hole and the match.
valleynewslive.com
Bison football preparing for three brand new non-conference opponents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the 2022 season under a month away, the NDSU Bison are prepping for a brand new slate of non-conference opponents, and head coach Matt Entz spoke with us at the NDSU Media Day about his team’s focus. “We put a lot of...
kvrr.com
Roers announces development plans for downtown Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead’s downtown area is set to get a new look. Roers is partnering with JLG Architects and Stantec on the Downtown Moorhead Development project. They say the project could be upwards of nine city blocks, taking over the location where the Moorhead Center Mall...
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
Volunteer escorts in rainbow vests and umbrellas stood ready to walk patients inside, while a handful of protesters demonstrated.
wdayradionow.com
Alarming spike in Fargo overdoses, a cut back in school bus service & a young runner battles illness.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell filling in for Tom Tucker. Tonight's Headlines: Fargo Police warn of an alarming spike in overdose deaths in the city. A local school...
kvrr.com
City resolves Fargo townhome dispute with Roers construction
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: Shanley QB Michael Rostberg
Big Game James and Michael Rostberg met up to talk football before a Deacons practice this week. They discussed his team goals for the 2022 season and more!
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: Fargo Davies Head Coach Wayne Werremeyer
Big Game James caught up with Fargo Davies head football coach Wayne Werremeyer. They previewed the season and what he thinks this years group can do.
wdayradionow.com
New Moorhead downtown development plan, great news for wheat crop & Ellison to stand for abortion
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell fills in for tom tonight. A first look tonight at the new plan for redeveloping downtown Moorhead. Great news for this year's wheat crop in North Dakota. In an exclusive interview, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks about defending abortion and his re-election campaign.
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo Sheyenne Linebacker Nick Renner
Nick Renner joined Big Game James to preview his senior season with the Mustangs. Nick also talked about a couple teammates he thinks will have a breakout season.
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
