ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdayradionow.com

Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance

(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
FARGO, ND
thefmextra.com

Building a new school, inside & out

Windows. Think of them as a symbol of the new direction in which Moorhead High School is headed. Every classroom in the new Moorhead High School academic wings now taking shape on the north side of the nearly 60-year-old school will be flooded with natural light – a big change from the old areas in which students will still study for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
Education
West Fargo, ND
Sports
kvrr.com

Churches United Community Picnic connects people with staff & resources

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Churches United hosted its annual community picnic at Moorhead’s Gooseberry Park Thursday night. The idea is for the community to get to know the nonprofit’s staff, police and fire departments, ministries and community health providers. Churches United is always looking for volunteers at...
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Fire Department seeking applicants for upcoming firefighter positions

(Fargo, ND) -- Openings are coming for one of the most challenging, but rewarding jobs in the City of Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department says it is actively seeking applicants to join the department’s firefighters. The application process will be open from Monday, August 15th through Monday, September 5th,...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April

(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Minot State University#Highschoolsports#West Fargo Public Schools
lakesarearadio.net

Top-seed survives upset-filled afternoon at Pine to Palm

Defending champion Nate Adams of West Fargo was pushed to extra holes by Wyatt Blomseth of Detroit Lakes. Blomseth took a one-hole lead after an eagle on hole 14, but Adams squared the match with a par on hole 15, taking advantage of a Blomseth bogey. The opening round match wasn’t settled until the 20th hole, when Adams took the hole and the match.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Roers announces development plans for downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead’s downtown area is set to get a new look. Roers is partnering with JLG Architects and Stantec on the Downtown Moorhead Development project. They say the project could be upwards of nine city blocks, taking over the location where the Moorhead Center Mall...
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
kvrr.com

City resolves Fargo townhome dispute with Roers construction

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

New Moorhead downtown development plan, great news for wheat crop & Ellison to stand for abortion

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell fills in for tom tonight. A first look tonight at the new plan for redeveloping downtown Moorhead. Great news for this year's wheat crop in North Dakota. In an exclusive interview, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks about defending abortion and his re-election campaign.
MOORHEAD, MN
Hot 97-5

Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”

About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy