Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Camillus Erie Canal Park celebrating 50 years

(WSYR-TV) — History has been made at the Erie Canal Park in Camillus. This week, the park itself is making history with the return of TowPath Day happening this Saturday. When Dave Beebe, Founder and Director of the Camillus Erie Canal Park, started working on the project, there were only about three active volunteers. Now, there are 133 active volunteers for the 420-acre park.
CAMILLUS, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

City in Crisis: How do we end childhood poverty?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Throughout this week NewsChannel 9 has been introducing you to the issues surrounding childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse. What it means, what it looks like and how community leaders are working to fight it every day. But what is the solution? Is it attainable?...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

See the winning design that will change Syracuse City Hall entrance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday the design by winning artist Jessica Whitley that will soon decorate the plaza in front of city hall. Whitley and her design were selected by participants in an online poll this summer. She was born and raised on the Northside and her work “focuses on exploring boundaries, from personal to society, and analyzing how people engage with one another and their environments.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

CNY’s only dinosaur exhibit, ‘Dino Zone’ re-opening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) in Syracuse is inviting you to “Travel back in time” at Central New York’s only Dinosaur exhibit at the grand re-opening of the ‘Dino Zone’ on Friday, August 12th. Get ready for a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years

An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Dogs rescued with porcupine quills making some progress

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Local farmers hit hard by rising inflation

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First the pandemic, now inflation hitting a 40-year high. Millions of Americans are feeling the pinch, including local farmers, often described as the backbone of America. With it being National Farmers Market Week, NewsChannel 9 stopped by one local farm to find out the challenges...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert

Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
SYRACUSE, NY

