Why’s your boss in the Clinton Square fountain? CEO Soak raises funds for ALS research (video)
If your boss (or boss’s boss) jumped into the Clinton Square fountain today, it was for a good cause. On Thursday, a group of local leaders hopped into the downtown fountain for the Syracuse’s first CEO Soak, an event to raise funds and awareness for the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.
localsyr.com
Syracuse hosting community event to envision future of I-81 neighborhoods
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and its urban planning and design consultant will host a “Neighborhood Design Studio” public engagement event to hear from Central New York residents on the future of the I-81 neighborhoods. The city says that residents are invited to share...
localsyr.com
Camillus Erie Canal Park celebrating 50 years
(WSYR-TV) — History has been made at the Erie Canal Park in Camillus. This week, the park itself is making history with the return of TowPath Day happening this Saturday. When Dave Beebe, Founder and Director of the Camillus Erie Canal Park, started working on the project, there were only about three active volunteers. Now, there are 133 active volunteers for the 420-acre park.
localsyr.com
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: How do we end childhood poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Throughout this week NewsChannel 9 has been introducing you to the issues surrounding childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse. What it means, what it looks like and how community leaders are working to fight it every day. But what is the solution? Is it attainable?...
localsyr.com
What the new school COVID-19 guidelines mean for Central Square
(WSYR-TV) — “As one we rise, together we soar” is the motto at Central Square. Togetherness is something that’s been hard to come by since COVID-19 found its way to Central New York. “I’m just thrilled to be able to welcome students, we’re all thrilled to...
localsyr.com
See the winning design that will change Syracuse City Hall entrance
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday the design by winning artist Jessica Whitley that will soon decorate the plaza in front of city hall. Whitley and her design were selected by participants in an online poll this summer. She was born and raised on the Northside and her work “focuses on exploring boundaries, from personal to society, and analyzing how people engage with one another and their environments.”
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
localsyr.com
CNY’s only dinosaur exhibit, ‘Dino Zone’ re-opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) in Syracuse is inviting you to “Travel back in time” at Central New York’s only Dinosaur exhibit at the grand re-opening of the ‘Dino Zone’ on Friday, August 12th. Get ready for a...
localsyr.com
Bacon Festival set to start sizzlin’ in the streets of Syracuse today
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Friday, August 12 marks the start of the annual Bacon Festival in Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse. The festival begins at 12 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. It will run on Saturday, August 13 at the same time. Many Syracuse natives are familiar with...
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years
An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
Lesbian couple in PA denied cake a month before wedding. Syracuse bakery comes to the rescue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Riley - owner of Peace, Love, Cupcakes in Syracuse - read the online post about a bakery refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple a month before their wedding. The couple, Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, posted emails Tuesday from...
localsyr.com
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: Meeting basic needs for people living in poverty
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For many of us, the biggest decision in the morning is what we’ll have for breakfast — but for nearly half of Syracuse’s kids, there may be no breakfast at all. “Waking up and being hungry in the morning time is going to...
localsyr.com
Teachers often pay for school supplies themselves, help them ‘Clear the List’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While there are still a few more weeks left of summer vacation, Johnna Tzetzis, a second-grade teacher at Van Duyn Elementary School, is hard at work getting her classroom ready. She has an affirmation wall. “The students love it and I do too,” Tzetzis said....
localsyr.com
Dogs rescued with porcupine quills making some progress
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
localsyr.com
Local farmers hit hard by rising inflation
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First the pandemic, now inflation hitting a 40-year high. Millions of Americans are feeling the pinch, including local farmers, often described as the backbone of America. With it being National Farmers Market Week, NewsChannel 9 stopped by one local farm to find out the challenges...
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
