Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Keanu Reeves to star in Hulu series Devil in the White City produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese
The Matrix Resurrections action star Keanu Reeves has officially signed on to star in his first major TV series Devil in the White City seven months after being 'in talks' on the project. The evergreen 57-year-old is scheduled to begin filming his role as real-life Chicago architect Daniel Burnham in...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
Quentin Tarantino Offers Rare Review of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Quentin Tarantino says he doesn’t normally like to weigh in on current films, but he’s making an exception for Top Gun: Maverick. The director was asked about the film while appearing on the ReelBlend podcast this week with his Pulp Fiction co-writer, Roger Avary.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Trailer Awards: 'CODA,' 'The Matrix Resurrections' Among NominationsReese Witherspoon Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Has Provided "A Lot of Inspiration" for 'Legally Blonde 3'Matchbox Car Movie In Development at Mattel, Skydance Tarantino began with the caveat that he doesn’t like to talk about new films “because then I’m only forced to say good things,...
Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening
Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
19 Action Movies That Need A Sequel Even More Than "The Gray Man"
These pulse-pounding pictures are better suited for a follow-up than Netflix's absurdly expensive assassin thriller...
‘The Menu’ Trailer: Anya-Taylor Joy & Ralph Fiennes Star In A Dark “Eat The Rich” Comedy
Not speaking on the actual quality of his more recent filmography, if there is one wide-reaching filmmaker who seems to have a particular recurring bone to pick with the rich and bougie currently, it is Adam McKay. From his Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” from 2018 to his climate change-concerned dramedy “Don’t Look Up” from last year, McKay seems to be having it up to here with those in power and the amount of power they wield. Even just serving as a producer on a film, this looming concept looks to continue with a movie that finds power through food. Following a teaser for the film released back in June, the first full trailer for the grim comedy horror “The Menu” is now available online to view.
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Trailer: Lena Dunham Releases Her 2nd 2022 Movie, A Medieval Coming-Of-Age Comedy
Writer/director/producer/actor Lena Dunham has had a couple of quiet years. Maybe that’s because she became Internet persona non grata from oversharing on social media and perhaps including a little bit too many TMI personal details in her books. Whether she deserved that online abuse or not (and look, people usually go too far), she’s back and back with a vengeance in 2022.
‘Dos Estaciones’ Trailer: Juan Pablo González’s Absorbing & Critically-Acclaimed Sundance Drama Arrives September 9 [Exclusive]
A look at a place and its people and an ode to the craft of making tequila, “Dos Estaciones” is the debut feature film for Juan Pablo González, which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival where its lead, Teresa Sánchez, won the Special Jury Award Acting prize. The film also won the Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Screenwriting at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival and the True Vision Award at the True/False Film Festival. “Dos Estaciones” tells the story of fifty-year-old businesswoman María García (Sanchez), who owns a once-majestic tequila factory and is now struggling to stay afloat when a plague and flood cause irreversible damage to the people and land.
‘Emergency Declaration’ Review: Song Kang-ho Stars In An Entertainingly Ridiculous Airplane Disaster Thriller
With a premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, an epic 140-minute runtime, and a starry South Korean cast that includes Kim Nam-gil (“Memoir of a Murderer”), Lee Byung-hun (“I Saw the Devil”), and Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”), Han Jae-rim’s feature “Emergency Declaration” would appear, on the surface, as a prestige-play.
‘City On A Hill’ Review: Season Three Continues To Explore The Complexities of The Boston Miracle
For a show that is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, showrun by the great Tom Fontana (“Oz”), and stars Kevin Bacon, it often feels like Showtime’s “City on a Hill” exists in a vacuum. Can a TV show actually be considered ‘prestige’ if few watch it, there’s almost no discourse around it, and even Showtime forgets that it exists? It probably comes as a surprise, then, that the show is entering its third season. Less of a surprise is that it’s doing so with precisely zero fanfare despite being a fascinating and complex exploration of city politics and the ramifications of the so-called ‘Boston Miracle’ that targeted police reform and curbed youth gun violence in the ’90s.
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Heat,’ ‘Men,’ ‘Flatliners,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Trailer: Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or-Winning Black Comedy Arrives In October
Mere weeks after winning the Palme d’Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for “The Square,” Swedish auteur Ruben Östlund announced his next project, “Triangle Of Sadness,” and five years later, it won Östlund his second Palme d’Or at Cannes; an exclusive club that puts him in the company of only six other filmmakers in the world. “Triangle Of Sadness” satirizes the elitist world of fashion and completes something of an accidental thematic trilogy, alongside 2014s “Force Majeure” and the aforementioned “The Square” (read our ‘Triangle of Sadness’ review here). Östlund explained to Cinepuropa earlier this year, that all three films explore masculinity in an era. “The modern man has been scrutinized and dissected…in all his awkwardness,” he said, an exploration made all the more significant in the post #MeToo milieu.
Kevin Smith “Baffled” At The “Bad Look” To Cancel ‘Batgirl’ When ‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Is Causing Grief
Last week, it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery had shelved a nearly $90 million budgeted superhero film with “Batgirl.” The movie confused many as the film was mostly completed, and on the company’s earnings call back on Thursday, it was stated they would only release films they “believed in.”
‘Ironheart’: Anthony Ramos Confirmed As Marvel’s Supernatural Villain The Hood In The Disney+ Series
Marvel’s workplace superhero comedy “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” arrives later this month on Disney+ and the studio is continuing to churn out even more shows as filming has already started on “Ironheart” in Atlanta. A show that focuses on Dominique Thorne’s character, Riri Williams, a brilliant young woman that builds her own armor suit similar to Iron Man and War Machine without the aid of Stark Industries technology.
Brett Goldstein Talks ‘Ted Lasso,’ His Emmy Win & His “Surreal” Hercules Marvel Casting [Interview]
In the span of three years, Brett Goldstein’s life has completely changed. The British actor, comedian, podcast host, and writer saw himself inexplicably join the ensemble of what turned out to be Apple TV+’s first breakout show, “Ted Lasso.” That role saw him win the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his performance as the aging football player Roy Kent in the show’s first season. Now he’s nominated in the same category for the second year in a row. He is also the co-creator and executive producer of another new Apple TV+ series, “Shrinking,” currently in production starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segal. Oh, and now he’s a Marvel Studios god, er, superhero.
Christina Ricci On A Misty Emmy Nod & Teases A New Role For ‘Wednesday’ [Interview]
Like a number of her “Yellowjackets” co-stars, Christina Ricci is having another triumphant moment in an already impressive career. She just earned her second Emmy nomination for her portrayal as the adult Misty in the Showtime series and, this fall, will reunite with her “Sleepy Hollow” director Tim Burton for a new incarnation of “Wednesday.” The latter is based on the popular “Adams Family” character Wednesday Adams which was one of her breakthrough roles as a teenager. And, no, she’s not playing an adult version of Wednesday. But Misty? Ricci loves playing Misty.
