Not speaking on the actual quality of his more recent filmography, if there is one wide-reaching filmmaker who seems to have a particular recurring bone to pick with the rich and bougie currently, it is Adam McKay. From his Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” from 2018 to his climate change-concerned dramedy “Don’t Look Up” from last year, McKay seems to be having it up to here with those in power and the amount of power they wield. Even just serving as a producer on a film, this looming concept looks to continue with a movie that finds power through food. Following a teaser for the film released back in June, the first full trailer for the grim comedy horror “The Menu” is now available online to view.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO