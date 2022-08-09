Read full article on original website
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
kingwood.com
Montgomery County Sheriff needs your help!
Montgomery County Sheriff wants your help to identify a suspect in burglary of a vehicle resulting in a stolen firearm. On 8/8/22 around 7:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Drive in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the pictured male was suspected in burglarizing a vehicle at that location and stealing a firearm from the vehicle.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONSTABLES SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN INDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS WHO USED OVER $14,000.00 WITH A STOLEN CREDIT CARD AND CHECK BOOK!!
On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver’s License, debit and credit cards, her checkbook and house keys.
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
kingwood.com
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves. An observant citizen witnessed two pieces of equipment being stolen from a vehicle in the Academy parking lot in New Caney on 8/11/22. The citizen called dispatch to report the theft. An officer located the vehicle and detained 3 people that were in the truck. The person who had the equipment stolen from him happened to drive by the scene and recognized the truck and his equipment. Both males were placed into custody for Felony Theft and one of the subjects was in possession of Methamphetamine.
FBI searching for 2 masked suspects accused of robbing Navasota bank, elderly customer at gunpoint
Do you recognize them? One of the suspects reportedly knocked over an elderly customer and robbed her, causing her to need medical attention.
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize this man? Hospital needs help locating patient’s family
HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center is seeking help to locate the family of a male patient. The man was brought to the hospital by EMS personnel on March 5 after he was involved in an incident at a local establishment. Hospital personnel said the...
Galveston golf cart crash suspect had bloodshot eyes, breath smelled of alcohol, filing reads
Newly-released findings also state that Miguel Espinoza allegedly tried to walk away from the scene. Four family members died in the wreck.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed by girlfriend during domestic violence incident in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fatally shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in north Harris County Thursday. Deputies received reports of a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex located at 505 Cypress...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver seen pulling gun during apparent road rage incident in NW Houston
HOUSTON – A witness’ dash camera video shared with KPRC 2 shows intense moments between two drivers in northwest Houston that turned into one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other in the middle of the road. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Challenger and a...
foxsanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SPILL CLOSES FM 1314 UNTIL AT LEAST DARK
PORTER TO CONROE -FM 1314 TO OLD HOUSTON -RIGHT TO VILLAGE WAY, LEFT TO FM 1314.
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
Someone is setting fires in Trinity County again, sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone is out lighting fires around Trinity County again, Sheriff Woody Wallace said. On Thursday, Wallace went live on social media to say that an unknown person had set five fires in the early hours of the morning on Due Road, Rainey Road and Ed West Road. “We have someone […]
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
