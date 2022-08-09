ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
CONROE, TX
kingwood.com

Montgomery County Sheriff needs your help!

Montgomery County Sheriff wants your help to identify a suspect in burglary of a vehicle resulting in a stolen firearm. On 8/8/22 around 7:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Drive in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the pictured male was suspected in burglarizing a vehicle at that location and stealing a firearm from the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONSTABLES SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN INDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS WHO USED OVER $14,000.00 WITH A STOLEN CREDIT CARD AND CHECK BOOK!!

On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver’s License, debit and credit cards, her checkbook and house keys.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conroe#Tx#Time Mart#Volkswagen Beetle
kingwood.com

Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves

Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves. An observant citizen witnessed two pieces of equipment being stolen from a vehicle in the Academy parking lot in New Caney on 8/11/22. The citizen called dispatch to report the theft. An officer located the vehicle and detained 3 people that were in the truck. The person who had the equipment stolen from him happened to drive by the scene and recognized the truck and his equipment. Both males were placed into custody for Felony Theft and one of the subjects was in possession of Methamphetamine.
NEW CANEY, TX
houstonstringer_com

Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy