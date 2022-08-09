ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

New apartment complex coming soon to Richmond

An apartment community is coming soon to Richmond just north of FM 1093 and Peek Road. According to Fort Bend County officials, a timeline for the work has not yet been determined. (Courtesy Pexels) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway Apartments was approved by Fort Bend County...
RICHMOND, TX
Click2Houston.com

EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the subject of an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency following complaints that the state agency violated civil rights laws in its permitting of concrete batch plants.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction

HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
HOUSTON, TX
iqstock.news

My Houston Surgeons Announces Plans to Launch Their Second Full Service Location Soon

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Renowned medical group practice for cosmetic, reconstructive & sinus surgery, My Houston Surgeons announces their plans to open their second full service location shortly. The launch is presently scheduled in March 2023 in North Houston. The new building would be in the heart of the Woodlands Medical Center with their full services available on the top floor in a 10,000 Sq. ft. clinic.
HOUSTON, TX
tpr.org

Why are Texans' electricity bills so high right now?

Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
defendernetwork.com

Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?

Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

AIA Houston to Host 2022 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston

Grab your sand bucket: we’re headed to the beach. For the past 35 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for each year's annual Sandcastle Competition in Galveston. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston communities.
HOUSTON, TX

