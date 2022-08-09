Read full article on original website
Conroe city administrator, chief financial officer to be terminated Aug. 11, pending vote
Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug. 11 on two items relating to terminating contracts with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug....
New apartment complex coming soon to Richmond
An apartment community is coming soon to Richmond just north of FM 1093 and Peek Road. According to Fort Bend County officials, a timeline for the work has not yet been determined. (Courtesy Pexels) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway Apartments was approved by Fort Bend County...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
League City updated golf cart regulations
Did you know that there are laws that govern the use of golf carts other than for golfing?. Did you know that it is illegal for children or anyone without a driver's license to drive a golf cart other than on private property?
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
Click2Houston.com
EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the subject of an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency following complaints that the state agency violated civil rights laws in its permitting of concrete batch plants.
Click2Houston.com
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
Humble ISD trustee suggests presidential appointment may have violated board policy
Humble ISD trustees at their Aug. 9 meeting discussed whether a recent board officer appointment may have violated the board's local policies. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) During an Aug. 9 board meeting, Humble ISD Trustee Robert Scarfo suggested the board may not have followed its own rules and procedures when...
Click2Houston.com
Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction
HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston becomes 1st US city as candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly Cities
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis Thursday to announce the city’s recognition as a candidate in the Child Friendly Cities Initiative. According to a news release, UNICEF’s Child-Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) uses the framework of the UN Convention on...
iqstock.news
My Houston Surgeons Announces Plans to Launch Their Second Full Service Location Soon
Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Renowned medical group practice for cosmetic, reconstructive & sinus surgery, My Houston Surgeons announces their plans to open their second full service location shortly. The launch is presently scheduled in March 2023 in North Houston. The new building would be in the heart of the Woodlands Medical Center with their full services available on the top floor in a 10,000 Sq. ft. clinic.
tpr.org
Why are Texans' electricity bills so high right now?
Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
Katy's mandatory water restrictions meant to ease strain on system, officials say
KATY, Texas — The City of Katy is spreading the message of mandatory water restrictions on social media and physical signs throughout the community. Drought conditions are at “Stage 3,” or severe levels. "Not good for the grass,” said resident Gwen Foster. She's barely keeping some...
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condo building evacuated amid structural concerns
The iconic, 33-story tower's residents do not know when they'll be able to return. They were evacuated in the middle of the night Thursday.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
defendernetwork.com
Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?
Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
Click2Houston.com
Property taxes in Texas: This is how to check how much you’re paying, where your money is going, your proposed rate
HOUSTON – If you’re wondering how much you’re paying in property taxes, there’s a way to check them online easily via state information that you can quickly filter down to your county. Why should I care?. Your money is on the line. “The budgets adopted by...
houstoniamag.com
AIA Houston to Host 2022 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston
Grab your sand bucket: we’re headed to the beach. For the past 35 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for each year's annual Sandcastle Competition in Galveston. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston communities.
