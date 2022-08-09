ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, WY

Archivist Hired for Wyoming Cultural Heritage Institutions

The Wyoming State Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) is excited to announce the hiring of a project archivist through funds from the National Historic Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC). This one-year grant award funds a part-time archivist to build an information network for records stewards from Wyoming’s libraries, museum, and archives...
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Governor: Coal Leasing Moratorium Is a Step Backwards and Will Harm Consumers

Governor Mark Gordon has responded to a judge's decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. The ruling requires the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases. The Governor's statement follows. "This decision...
