Stocks

TheStreet

Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?

Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) PT Raised to $8 at Goldman Sachs

STOCKS
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Tempur Sealy (TPX) at Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $110 at Morgan Stanley

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs

STOCKS
pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) PT Lowered to $8 at Morgan Stanley

MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today

Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UOB Kay Hian Starts XPeng (H-Shares) (9868:HK) (XPEV) at Buy

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Strix Group PLC (KETL:LN) PT Lowered to GBP2.45 at Berenberg

STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
STOCKS

