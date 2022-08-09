Read full article on original website
Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?
Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) PT Raised to $8 at Goldman Sachs
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Tempur Sealy (TPX) at Buy
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $110 at Morgan Stanley
Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs
Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) PT Lowered to $16 at Morgan Stanley
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) PT Lowered to $4 at Goldman Sachs
Admiral Group Plc. (ADM:LN) (AMIGY) PT Raised to GBP17.80 at JPMorgan
Cue Health Inc (HLTH) PT Lowered to $8 at Morgan Stanley
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SHF:GR) PT Lowered to EUR34 at Berenberg
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
UOB Kay Hian Starts XPeng (H-Shares) (9868:HK) (XPEV) at Buy
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRA:GR) (FPRUF) PT Raised to EUR55 at JPMorgan
Strix Group PLC (KETL:LN) PT Lowered to GBP2.45 at Berenberg
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
