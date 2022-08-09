Patton Oswalt & James Morosini Talk ‘I Love My Dad,’ Doing Cringe Comedy Correctly & More [The Playlist Podcast]

Think about the worst guy you know. What about the second-worst guy? Keep this up for a while longer, then combine them all, and you might start to get a mental picture of the world-class jerk at the center of “Bad Sisters.” The new Apple TV+ series from “Catastrophe” co-creator Sharon Horgan is about a man who’s so off-putting and manipulative that when he meets his maker earlier than expected, the question isn’t who would want him dead, but who wouldn’t? It’s a simple idea, but it’s one the series is able to run with thanks to a cast of winning characters, a streak of pitch-black humor, and a surprisingly transgressive frankness with regard to its central violence.

