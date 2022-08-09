Patton Oswalt & James Morosini Talk ‘I Love My Dad,’ Doing Cringe Comedy Correctly & More [The Playlist Podcast]

Read full article on original website
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
Vince Gilligan Says He’s Done With ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe As He Preps New Series
After two series spanning 125 episodes and one Netflix movie, Deadline reports that Vince Gilligan‘s time in the “Breaking Bad” universe is over. Speaking on the “Better Call Saul” virtual TCA panel with co-showrunner Peter Gould, Gilligan confided to the audience that the pair have no plans to return to the world of the AMC shows.
‘Emily’ Trailer’: Emma Mackey Is The Rebel, Misfit, Genius, Emily Brontë
Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Yep, that’s famous author Emily Brontë reimagined. “Emily, how did you write ‘Wuthering Heights?” That’s the first question and line of dialogue in the new trailer for “Emily,” which imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, Brontë, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.
22 Songs From The '90s Millennials Haven't Thought About In Decades But Will Remember Right Away
I don't even remember some of these artists.
‘Bones And All’ Teaser Trailer: Feast Your Eyes On Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibalistic Love Story Starring Timothée Chalamet
“Bones and All” is coming. Yep, writer/director Luca Guadagnino is back with a screenplay by his long-term collaborator David Kajganich (“Suspiria,” “A Bigger Splash”), and this one will screen in competition at the 2022 /79th Venice International Film Festival. The film is an adaptation of the novel “Bones & All” by Camille DeAngelis and stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as Lee and Maren. The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, and David Gordon-Green. Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Ryland round out the main cast. Also of note: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score the film.
New ‘Black Adam’ Photos: Dwayne Johnson Embraces His Dark Side In DC’s New Blockbuster Out October 21
When he transitioned from the squared circle to the silver screen, Dwayne Johnson built his Hollywood pedigree playing good guys with a tough exterior and a just as solid moral code. Of course, one has to overlook his villainous early turn as The Scorpion King in “The Mummy Returns” for that narrative to work. Now, Johnson returns to ancient super-villainy, or at least anti-heroism, in DC Film‘s upcoming blockbuster “Black Adam,” and he cannot wait to don the mantle.
Antoine Fuqua Calls ‘American Gangster’ “Heartbreaking” & The Film That Got Away
Antonie Fuqua is in the midst of a career renaissance right now. After “The Guilty,” “Infinite,” and “The Day Sports Stood Still” last year, his Amazon Prime Video show “The Terminal List” dropped in July. Fuqua’s documentary series, “Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers,” also hits Hulu on August 15. He also potentially has “Emancipation” on the way in 2023. However, Apple may hold off on that film’s release if the controversy surrounding Will Smith fails to die down.
‘The Bear’: Ebon Moss-Bachrach On The “High-Sodium Volatility” Of FX’s Dysfunctional Family Restaurant Series [Interview]
While summer 2022 was full of anticipated TV franchises, “Obi-Wan: Kenobi,” “Ms. Marvel,” “The Boys,” “Hacks,” etc., perhaps nothing came out of nowhere and bumrushed audiences as much as FX’s “The Bear,” an unlikely hit that quickly became the talk of the internet when it arrived in June and the weeks after. As word of mouth built, everyone was talking about “The Bear.” And no, it’s not a wilderness show, but perhaps everyone’s just as desperate to survive and get out unscathed.
Elizabeth Meriwether Says ‘The Dropout’ “Scared The Pants” Off Her [Interview]
Elizabeth Meriwether is no stranger to success. She wasn’t even 30 when she created “New Girl,” one of the seminal comedy shows of the past 15 years. Her most recent endeavor, “The Dropout,” about the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, rewarded her with the first two Emmy nominations of her career, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie. It’s an experience she’s not sure she’ll have again.
Anne Heche Remembered By ‘Catfight’ Director as ‘a Brilliant Actress and Human Being’
Actress Anne Heche was declared legally dead at 53 this week after suffering severe burns following a collision in Los Angeles. Among her recent roles was “Catfight,” in which she starred alongside Sandra Oh as two women in a series of physical altercations over the course of many years. The film’s director, Onur Tukel, sent this reminiscence to IndieWire. If anyone deserves to write a tribute to Anne Heche, it certainly isn’t me. I don’t have the depth or talent to capture her essence. If Shakespeare were alive, maybe he could do it. Her life was certainly Shakespearean. I could recount...
‘Bad Sisters’ Review: Sharon Horgan’s Latest Is A Frank, Darkly Funny Show About Family And Murder
Think about the worst guy you know. What about the second-worst guy? Keep this up for a while longer, then combine them all, and you might start to get a mental picture of the world-class jerk at the center of “Bad Sisters.” The new Apple TV+ series from “Catastrophe” co-creator Sharon Horgan is about a man who’s so off-putting and manipulative that when he meets his maker earlier than expected, the question isn’t who would want him dead, but who wouldn’t? It’s a simple idea, but it’s one the series is able to run with thanks to a cast of winning characters, a streak of pitch-black humor, and a surprisingly transgressive frankness with regard to its central violence.
Dolly Parton Says Whitney Houston Would’ve Outsung Her in a Duet
Dolly Parton reveals that she believes that Whitney Houston would have outsung her if they had ever performed a duet together.
Michael Mann Abandoned A James Dean Biopic Because He Was Tired Of Waiting For Leonardo DiCaprio To Age
It’s Michael Mann mania this week with the new release of the director’s prequel/sequel novel to his 1995 crime film masterpiece “Heat.” The book comes hot on the heels of Mann starting production on his “Ferrari” biopic in Italy. And Mann has “Heat 2” on deck as his next movie after he finishes “Ferrari.”
‘The Terminal List’: Creator Jack Carr Claims Critics Hate It Because “Woke Stuff Isn’t Shoved Into It”
Chris Pratt‘s Amazon Prime Video series “The Terminal List” debuted on July 1 to interminably bad reviews. Critics loathed the series, with The Daily Beast calling it “an unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy. Meanwhile, Variety described it as a “military vanity project for a charisma-free Chris Pratt.” In a word, ouch.
Michelle Visage Teases ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ & Reacts To The Surprise Emmy Nod For ‘Watcha Packin’ [Interview]
There are a lot of hard-working people in Hollywood both in front of and behind the camera. It’s hard to find one as busy as Michelle Visage, however. The star of late 80’s girl group Seduction spent over a decade in morning radio gigs until 2011 when she became a permanent judge on the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since then she’s toured the world, won an Emmy Award, won a PGA Award, appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother UK,” co-hosted “Drag Race” franchises on the BBC and “Down Under,” and, frankly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Last month, she saw herself earning another Emmy nomination not just for her contributions to “Drag Race” season 14, but for the program’s official interview aftershow, “Watcha Packin’.” A sign of just how much the Television Academy loves and respects the World of Wonder production.
‘The Flash’: As Ezra Miller’s Situation Worsens, WB Ponders 3 Options, Including Last Resort Of Scrapping The Film
One of the biggest stories in Hollywood this year has been the erratic and controversial behavior of actor Ezra Miller. And now, after Miller was arrested for the third time this year on Monday, this time for felony burglary, it’s clear that Warner Bros. has to make a definitive stance on the actor and his involvement in their upcoming DCEU blockbuster, “The Flash.”
