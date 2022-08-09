ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32

Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
RadarOnline

Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up

Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IndieWire

Anne Heche Remembered By ‘Catfight’ Director as ‘a Brilliant Actress and Human Being’

 Actress Anne Heche was declared legally dead at 53 this week after suffering severe burns following a collision in Los Angeles. Among her recent roles was “Catfight,” in which she starred alongside Sandra Oh as two women in a series of physical altercations over the course of many years. The film’s director, Onur Tukel, sent this reminiscence to IndieWire. If anyone deserves to write a tribute to Anne Heche, it certainly isn’t me. I don’t have the depth or talent to capture her essence. If Shakespeare were alive, maybe he could do it. Her life was certainly Shakespearean. I could recount...
LOS ANGELES, CA
