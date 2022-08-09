‘Ironheart’: Anthony Ramos Confirmed As Marvel’s Supernatural Villain The Hood In The Disney+ Series

Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Independent
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
The US Sun
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi Admits He Didn't Know Hercules Was a Marvel Character
Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theatres last month, and it saw many returning cast members as well as Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. There were also some franchise newcomers in the film, including Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as Zeus. At one point in the movie, it seems as though Thor (Chris Hemsworth) got the best of Zeus and killed him, but the character survived and popped up again in the first post-credits scene. The moment also featured the exciting reveal that Ted Lesso star Brett Goldstein will be the MCU's Hercules. During a recent Q&A shared on Reddit, Waititi admitted they he did not know Hercules was a Marvel character.
NBC News
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Giancarlo Esposito Is In Talks To Join Marvel Studios
In the main Marvel Universe, there currently isn’t an actor taking on the role of Professor X. Giancarlo Esposito is reportedly looking to change that. During an appearance on Friday (August 5) at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, the 64-year-old actor addressed the possibility of the potential new role in Marvel’s X-Men reboot.
theplaylist.net
‘Emergency Declaration’ Review: Song Kang-ho Stars In An Entertainingly Ridiculous Airplane Disaster Thriller
With a premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, an epic 140-minute runtime, and a starry South Korean cast that includes Kim Nam-gil (“Memoir of a Murderer”), Lee Byung-hun (“I Saw the Devil”), and Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”), Han Jae-rim’s feature “Emergency Declaration” would appear, on the surface, as a prestige-play.
theplaylist.net
Ezra Miller Is So Toxic The Actor’s Been Omitted In The ‘Daliland’ TIFF Announcement, Though Still Part Of Cast
As we approach the end of summer, it’s time to look ahead to the fall film festival season. This is the time of year when folks like the people at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) begin to finalize their lineup of screenings. And that’s exactly what happened today with TIFF announcing “Daliland” would be closing out the event on September 17. But it would appear that the festival is trying to distance itself from one of the people involved with “Daliland.” Would you believe this is yet another odd chapter in the recent story of Ezra Miller?
theplaylist.net
‘Bones And All’ Teaser Trailer: Feast Your Eyes On Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibalistic Love Story Starring Timothée Chalamet
“Bones and All” is coming. Yep, writer/director Luca Guadagnino is back with a screenplay by his long-term collaborator David Kajganich (“Suspiria,” “A Bigger Splash”), and this one will screen in competition at the 2022 /79th Venice International Film Festival. The film is an adaptation of the novel “Bones & All” by Camille DeAngelis and stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as Lee and Maren. The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, and David Gordon-Green. Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Ryland round out the main cast. Also of note: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score the film.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Mo’ Trailer: Mohammed Amer From ‘Ramy’ Gets His Own A24-Produced Comedy Series On Netflix
Patience is a virtue. In a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Mohammed “Mo” Amer recounted the origins of his upcoming Netflix comedy series, “Mo.” After sketching out the opening scene, Amer tucked the draft away for seven years. The concept, however, was still in front of his mind. Whenever he spitballed the idea to friends, he was told, “You need to save that. That is amazing. Don’t drop it on a stand-up special. You need to put it in a series.”
theplaylist.net
Brett Goldstein Talks ‘Ted Lasso,’ His Emmy Win & His “Surreal” Hercules Marvel Casting [Interview]
In the span of three years, Brett Goldstein’s life has completely changed. The British actor, comedian, podcast host, and writer saw himself inexplicably join the ensemble of what turned out to be Apple TV+’s first breakout show, “Ted Lasso.” That role saw him win the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his performance as the aging football player Roy Kent in the show’s first season. Now he’s nominated in the same category for the second year in a row. He is also the co-creator and executive producer of another new Apple TV+ series, “Shrinking,” currently in production starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segal. Oh, and now he’s a Marvel Studios god, er, superhero.
theplaylist.net
Sam Mendes To Direct HBO Comedy Series About Superhero Filmmaking From Creator Of ‘Veep’
After spending some time directing two James Bond films, “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” filmmaker Sam Mendes knows a thing or two about the ups and downs of franchise filmmaking. And that’s good because his next project, “The Franchise,” is putting a comedic light on the whole idea of tentpole filmmaking, following a crew that has to work on a superhero film.
theplaylist.net
‘Dos Estaciones’ Trailer: Juan Pablo González’s Absorbing & Critically-Acclaimed Sundance Drama Arrives September 9 [Exclusive]
A look at a place and its people and an ode to the craft of making tequila, “Dos Estaciones” is the debut feature film for Juan Pablo González, which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival where its lead, Teresa Sánchez, won the Special Jury Award Acting prize. The film also won the Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding Screenwriting at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival and the True Vision Award at the True/False Film Festival. “Dos Estaciones” tells the story of fifty-year-old businesswoman María García (Sanchez), who owns a once-majestic tequila factory and is now struggling to stay afloat when a plague and flood cause irreversible damage to the people and land.
theplaylist.net
Kevin Smith “Baffled” At The “Bad Look” To Cancel ‘Batgirl’ When ‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Is Causing Grief
Last week, it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery had shelved a nearly $90 million budgeted superhero film with “Batgirl.” The movie confused many as the film was mostly completed, and on the company’s earnings call back on Thursday, it was stated they would only release films they “believed in.”
theplaylist.net
‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ Going Head-To-Head With ‘Avatar 3’ In 2024
When the first trailer for “Sonic The Hedgehog” dropped online, it wasn’t apparent that the film would end up being a smashing success as the beloved video game character’s bizarre design led fans to ask the studio to “fix” the look of Sonic to a more traditional version and, surprisingly, it happened. Thanks to Paramount taking that advice and putting together an audience-pleasing pic, the two installments have earned them a combined $721.5 million at the global box office.
theplaylist.net
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Trailer: Lena Dunham Releases Her 2nd 2022 Movie, A Medieval Coming-Of-Age Comedy
Writer/director/producer/actor Lena Dunham has had a couple of quiet years. Maybe that’s because she became Internet persona non grata from oversharing on social media and perhaps including a little bit too many TMI personal details in her books. Whether she deserved that online abuse or not (and look, people usually go too far), she’s back and back with a vengeance in 2022.
theplaylist.net
Taika Waititi Suggests Marvel Is Developing A Hercules/Olympians Project That He’s Not Involved With
Is Kevin Feige’s Marvel sniper rifle with the red-laser scope working overtime? First you get Patton Oswalt revealing that an “Eternals” sequel is in the works with Chloé Zhao in the director’s chair again. Then you get Giancarlo Esposito telling everyone he’s met with the studio and wants to play the X-Men’s Professor X, and now we’ve to Rosario Dawson blowing up Marvel’s spot by saying Jon Bernthal is returning as the Punisher.
Comments / 0