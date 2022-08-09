Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Residents in Fort Bend Co. community fighting proposed concrete batch plant over health, safety concerns
A fight against a proposed concrete batch plant is bringing together the Simonton community, worried about how close it would be to their homes and schools. The town in Fort Bend County is home to about 840 people. ‘R Construction Company’ wants to open a concrete batch plant along FM...
Conroe city administrator, chief financial officer to be terminated Aug. 11, pending vote
Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug. 11 on two items relating to terminating contracts with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug....
Click2Houston.com
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
Click2Houston.com
Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction
HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
KBTX.com
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
Click2Houston.com
Northside neighbors plead with city for help with overgrown abandoned house
HOUSTON – A Northside neighborhood said an abandoned home has become more than an eyesore, it’s affecting their quality of life. The house located in the 800 block of Bolling Lane can’t even be seen from the road due to overgrown trees, vines and tall weeds. Neighbors...
Harris County budget director signals potential $100M-plus deficit as tax rate vote nears
Commissioners will vote in September on a proposed tax rate that could leave the county with a $100M-plus deficit. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners confirmed with the Office of Management and Budget they would not raise the 2022 tax rates over the voter-approval rate at their Aug. 2 meeting, but an upcoming vote could impact the magnitude of the county’s deficit.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County apartment residents say they’re living in “inhumane” conditions; property management says work is being done
Residents living in an apartment complex in northeast Harris County are furious about what they say are “inhumane” living conditions and are pleading with the city for help. City Crossing Apartments residents say they are experiencing mold, excess rodents and no air conditioning. Resident Shena Goodman said she...
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
Click2Houston.com
‘This is a health and safety issue’: Raw sewage flushing from Heights home into neighbors’ front yard
HOUSTON – A murky mess of raw sewage is filling a large hole in the 700 block of E 7th Street in the Heights area. When Hunter and Kyla Linn flush their toilets or run water, they say the wastewater fills a hole across the street in front of their neighbors’ homes.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston becomes 1st US city as candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly Cities
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis Thursday to announce the city’s recognition as a candidate in the Child Friendly Cities Initiative. According to a news release, UNICEF’s Child-Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) uses the framework of the UN Convention on...
tanktransport.com
Feds Bust Dodgy Trucker Again
Feds bust dodgy trucker again after Imminent Hazard Order. JPL Logistics LLC, USDOT No. 3466122, a motor carrier located in the Houston, Texas area caught again after previous operations halted by FMCSA. A Texas trucking fleet put out of service last month as an “imminent hazard” tried resurrecting itself under...
getnews.info
Fast Construction Explains Why Homeowners Should Build Home Patios
Conroe, TX – In a website post, Fast Construction explained why homeowners should build home patios. The Conroe patio contractor mentioned that a patio provides an extra outdoor space that homeowners can use for dining, relaxation, and unwinding. They added that a patio could be utilized for studies and family meetings.
defendernetwork.com
Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?
Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #1
CONROE, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Click2Houston.com
Major highway in Montgomery Co. reopened after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s ridiculous:’ Family says they came home to rental home boarded up and locked with pets still inside
HOUSTON – After nearly four years of Anthony Hudson renting a row house on Alabama in Third Ward, he and Angela Jackson who also stays there, say their living conditions recently started deteriorating because of the landlord failing to maintain the property. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” Jackson said....
fox26houston.com
5 members of alleged catalytic converter theft ring already free on bond
HOUSTON - Last month, four law enforcement agencies raided five Houston-area homes and a storage facility with six federal search warrants in hand. It was all to arrest five men who authorities say ran an organized catalytic converter theft ring. "It was a big to-do when they busted up this...
