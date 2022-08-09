ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click2Houston.com

Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction

HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
KBTX.com

Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
Community Impact Houston

Harris County budget director signals potential $100M-plus deficit as tax rate vote nears

Commissioners will vote in September on a proposed tax rate that could leave the county with a $100M-plus deficit. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners confirmed with the Office of Management and Budget they would not raise the 2022 tax rates over the voter-approval rate at their Aug. 2 meeting, but an upcoming vote could impact the magnitude of the county’s deficit.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County apartment residents say they’re living in “inhumane” conditions; property management says work is being done

Residents living in an apartment complex in northeast Harris County are furious about what they say are “inhumane” living conditions and are pleading with the city for help. City Crossing Apartments residents say they are experiencing mold, excess rodents and no air conditioning. Resident Shena Goodman said she...
tanktransport.com

Feds Bust Dodgy Trucker Again

Feds bust dodgy trucker again after Imminent Hazard Order. JPL Logistics LLC, USDOT No. 3466122, a motor carrier located in the Houston, Texas area caught again after previous operations halted by FMCSA. A Texas trucking fleet put out of service last month as an “imminent hazard” tried resurrecting itself under...
getnews.info

Fast Construction Explains Why Homeowners Should Build Home Patios

Conroe, TX – In a website post, Fast Construction explained why homeowners should build home patios. The Conroe patio contractor mentioned that a patio provides an extra outdoor space that homeowners can use for dining, relaxation, and unwinding. They added that a patio could be utilized for studies and family meetings.
defendernetwork.com

Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?

Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #1

CONROE, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
fox26houston.com

5 members of alleged catalytic converter theft ring already free on bond

HOUSTON - Last month, four law enforcement agencies raided five Houston-area homes and a storage facility with six federal search warrants in hand. It was all to arrest five men who authorities say ran an organized catalytic converter theft ring. "It was a big to-do when they busted up this...

