Commissioners will vote in September on a proposed tax rate that could leave the county with a $100M-plus deficit. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners confirmed with the Office of Management and Budget they would not raise the 2022 tax rates over the voter-approval rate at their Aug. 2 meeting, but an upcoming vote could impact the magnitude of the county’s deficit.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO