Kait 8
Recreational marijuana issue back on Arkansas ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following a recent setback, the issue of recreational marijuana on the state ballot is one step closer to the November ballot. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title to place it on the ballot, according to content partner KARK.
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package, adjourn session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday approved a $500 million tax cut package and adjourned a special session without taking up teacher raises, abortion ban exceptions or other issues Democrats had hoped to add to the agenda. The majority-Republican House and Senate gave final approval to...
Kait 8
Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase
THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers give first OK to $500M tax cut package
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Wednesday, Aug. 10 approved identical versions of bills outlining the tax cuts proposed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson called a special session to take up...
Kait 8
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut into law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s history. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the $500 million tax cut package Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called a special session to take up...
Kait 8
Tax cuts may not relieve many from financial burdens, professor says
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas lawmakers finished up the recent special session on Thursday, Aug. 11, ending with a record-breaking tax cut. The measure would drop the state income tax to 4.9%, but what does this mean for an everyday Arkansan?. Gary Latanich, a former economics professor at Arkansas State...
Kait 8
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony...
Kait 8
Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Supply chain issues and bird flu are making it harder for consumers to find turkey at grocery stores. “I would say over the past two or three weeks here they’ve had a sign up saying there’s a shortage,” Lisa Andersen said of her recent shopping trips. “We’ve had some off-brands they don’t normally carry. Sometimes they are completely out.”
Kait 8
SENSE OF SECURITY: How hospitals prepare for mass-trauma events
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If a mass-trauma/mass-casualty event unfolds in our communities, Northeast Arkansas hospitals have plans in place to respond immediately. Sam Lynd, CEO of the NEA Baptist Health Systems, detailed how his hospital is prepared for a mass shooting-level event and what steps they are taking to ensure the safety of the community.
Kait 8
Doctors talk vaccines as kids head back to school
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – As kids head back to school, it means you will need to make sure your kids stay up to date on required vaccinations. “I got an email from his school stating that they are offering to pay for vaccinations before the children return back to campus,” said parent Barbara Chase.
Kait 8
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
Kait 8
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Two children in Connecticut were hospitalized with mercury poisoning Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the home in New Britain had nearly 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure to mercury. According to DEEP, a child in...
Kait 8
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Kait 8
Aug. 11: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The front that’s been providing rain chances this week will fully move out of the area later today. We still could see a few spotty showers mainly across our southern counties. A couple...
Kait 8
Man apprehended after a shooting in Helena-West Helena
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A man involved in a killing in Helena-West Helena was moved to Phillips County Detention Center for a bond hearing. On Aug. 8, at 4:05 a.m., Helena-West Police Department responded to the scene regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in...
