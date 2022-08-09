Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago’s inflation fell in July but still 4th highest in U.S.
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Chicago’s inflation rate fell last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but was still fourth highest in the country in July. Consumer prices fell 0.2% over the past month but were up 8.8% from a year ago.
wgnradio.com
Are we in a bear bounce market?
Award-winning real estate and personal finance expert Ilyce Glink joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether inflation reached its peak following the S&P 500 and Nasdaq’s fourth straight week of gains. You can hear Ilyce Glink on This Week in Wealth Sundays on WGN Radio.
wgnradio.com
A new listing from the Kohler Group
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to share a new listing she has in Geneva and to talk about her son selling his first home! To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/12/22: Consumer sentiment improving, inflation slowing, and Air and Water Show city cruise
Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the good inflation reports the last few days, if he thinks inflation has peaked, how the markets have been reacting to the inflation data, what the Fed will do as they continue to battle inflation, the current strength of the housing market, and consumer sentiment improving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
How to protect yourself when closing a home sale
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. helps answer a listener’s questions about closing a home sale. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s best food through tours
Phil Manicki fills in for Dave Plier and kicks things off with Brian Tuttle, Senior Tour & Events Director for Chicago Food Tours. They discuss the experience there Food Ambassadors deliver by showcasing Chicago’s delicious food options. Phil even shares a food tour secret of his own!
wgnradio.com
How to keep yourself safe around the city
Former WGN Radio reporter and current writer Doug Cummings joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss way you can keep yourself safe as more outdoor events are happening in and around the city. Doug Cummings is also the author of Escaping the O Zone: Intuition, Situational Awareness and Staying Safe.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
A brief history of Bally’s
Robert Channick, business reporter for The Chicago Tribune, joins John Landecker to give a brief overview of the history of Bally’s and their new casino prospects in Chicago. You can find the article here.
wgnradio.com
Magical gelato is coming to Chicago
Jay Bliznick, Owner of Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square, joins Phil Manicki as he fills in for Dave Plier. Jay shares the magic behind his dream that is backed by world-famous magician Penn Jillette! Check out their website at sideshowgelato.com.
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa
Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
wgnradio.com
Best of the Midwest: Visit Minnesota!
Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director, Explore Minnesota, about taking a trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes! Lauren tells John about the variety of things to do in Minnesota whether you are looking for a city activity or if you want to get in touch with nature.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s longest-running Beatles celebration is underway
Beatles fan and historian Wally Podrazik joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Chicago’s Fest for Beatles Fans happening August 12-14 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian meatballs and vegan cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Franco’s. Located at 300 W. 31st St. in Chicago, they are known for serving Italian food, like ravioli, meatballs, and various salads. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Sweet Vegan Bakes, located at 409 W. North Ave. in Chicago. They offer delicious vegan treats, like chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake cups, and cake balls.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Englewood’s nature trail gets federal funding
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Loyola University Might Turn Part Of Closed St. Ignatius Church Campus Into Dorms, But Neighbors Are Wary: Neighbors attended a meeting to discuss potential reuses of the recently closed St. Ignatius, which could include turning it into a resource center or housing for Loyola students.
wgnradio.com
Ray Kinsella? Kevin Costner? Whose corn is planted at the real Field of Dreams?
Adam Rahe of Rahe Farms joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his farming site was used to film the 1989 classic Field of Dreams, and how special it is now that the site is being used again for another Major League Baseball game.
wgnradio.com
There’s a new way to study your sleep from your own bed
Dr. Steven Xu, medical director of the Querrey Simpson Institute for Biometrics at Northwestern University, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about ‘sleep stickers’, an at-home kit developed to detect breathing problems. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Bring your floaties to River Park for their first Float Party!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.
wgnradio.com
Find out how you can help feed the horses this winter
Mike Himbaugh, co-founder and president of The Farm Way Sanctuary, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss they provide a loving home to animals in need, and promote the Rock-N-2 The Rescue 2022 on the shores of Lake Geneva with Hello Dave for a night of rock n roll.
wgnradio.com
Terri Hemmert previews Fest for Beatles Fans
Radio personality Terri Hemmert, Chicago’s #1 Beatles fan, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Chicago’s Fest for Beatles Fans happening August 12-14 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Comments / 0