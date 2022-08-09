Read full article on original website
Iowa Gov. Reynolds asks courts to allow ban on abortions at 6 weeks to go into effect
DES MOINES — Abortion would be illegal in Iowa after six weeks of pregnancy — often before the woman knows she is pregnant — if Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to the Iowa courts is granted. Reynolds filed a motion Thursday asking a state court to lift...
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Iowa
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa increased for the second week in a row, while the number of new virus cases continued to decrease. In the past week, 323 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 309 patients the week before. The number of patients in intensive care declined...
Sioux Gateway Airport set to take in more than $280,000 in funding from the state of Iowa
SIOUX CITY — Sioux Gateway Airport will receive more than $280,000 in state funds for airport improvements, according to a statement from State Senator Jackie Smith, of Sioux City. The funding will come from the State Aviation Fund for aviation safety, planning, and airport development projects throughout Iowa. "The...
OTHER VOICES: Iowa tax holiday should extend to school supplies, most everything else
After more than 20 years of administering Iowa’s sales tax holiday weekend in the same way, state officials do not appear interested in making the arrangement more palatable and sensible for consumers. Nevertheless, it bears repeating: Having tax-free days on the first Friday and Saturday of August is a...
Nebraska 6th District Judge Vampola to resign after 17 years
FREMONT, Neb. — Sixth Judicial District County Judge Ken Vampola has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 2. Vampola has served as a judge from 2005-22 in the Sixth District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He was most recently retained by voters in 2020.
Memorial walk/run to be held in Thomson
The 28th annual Min's Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run will be held on Sept. 3 in Thomson. The 4-mile event starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, past the Thomson causeway campground, on a flat, scenic, country blacktop. Every mile will be clearly indicated with a mile marker and water station.
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
Over the years, "Saturday Night Live" has introduced us to such beloved characters as the Church Lady, Emily Litella and, um, Goat Boy? OK, nobody loved Goat Boy. But his portrayer Jim Breuer will bring his standup art to Sloan, Iowa's WinnaVegas Casino Resort. Will Breuer regale audiences with behind-the-scenes stories about his supporting role in "Half Baked"? Keep your fingers crossed.
