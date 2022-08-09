ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sioux City Journal

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Iowa

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa increased for the second week in a row, while the number of new virus cases continued to decrease. In the past week, 323 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 309 patients the week before. The number of patients in intensive care declined...
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska 6th District Judge Vampola to resign after 17 years

FREMONT, Neb. — Sixth Judicial District County Judge Ken Vampola has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 2. Vampola has served as a judge from 2005-22 in the Sixth District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He was most recently retained by voters in 2020.
Sioux City Journal

Memorial walk/run to be held in Thomson

The 28th annual Min's Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run will be held on Sept. 3 in Thomson. The 4-mile event starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, past the Thomson causeway campground, on a flat, scenic, country blacktop. Every mile will be clearly indicated with a mile marker and water station.
Sioux City Journal

Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

Over the years, "Saturday Night Live" has introduced us to such beloved characters as the Church Lady, Emily Litella and, um, Goat Boy? OK, nobody loved Goat Boy. But his portrayer Jim Breuer will bring his standup art to Sloan, Iowa's WinnaVegas Casino Resort. Will Breuer regale audiences with behind-the-scenes stories about his supporting role in "Half Baked"? Keep your fingers crossed.
