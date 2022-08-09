A 91-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday night in Benton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 91-year-old Marion Schminke of Shellsburg was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram southbound on 30th Avenue between Vinton and Shellsburg just after 5pm when she came to a stop at the intersection with 61st Street. Investigators say Schminke proceeded to cross 61st Street when she was struck by a westbound 2013 Chevy Camaro being driven by 21-year-old Nathan Harrelson of Vinton. Both vehicles came to rest on their tops in a nearby ditch.

BENTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO