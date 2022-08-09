ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident

Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
WATERLOO, IA
Lincoln police uncover 1.2 pounds of meth in sting operation, authorities say

Narcotics investigators arrested a Lincoln woman at a local hotel Wednesday night after they found more than a pound of methamphetamine while carrying out a sting operation, according to police. The investigators, who work on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, met with 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at 10 p.m. Wednesday...
LINCOLN, IA
Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
DECORAH, IA
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park

A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference to a theft Sept. 23, […]
DAVENPORT, IA
91-year-old killed in Benton County accident

A 91-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday night in Benton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 91-year-old Marion Schminke of Shellsburg was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram southbound on 30th Avenue between Vinton and Shellsburg just after 5pm when she came to a stop at the intersection with 61st Street. Investigators say Schminke proceeded to cross 61st Street when she was struck by a westbound 2013 Chevy Camaro being driven by 21-year-old Nathan Harrelson of Vinton. Both vehicles came to rest on their tops in a nearby ditch.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired

Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges. Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid a Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Updated: 1 hour ago. Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday

VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
VINTON, IA
Florida Crop-Duster Crashes Into Iowa Cornfield

It’s that time of year when we see the planes and helicopters flying over the fields giving crops a boost as we start to head towards harvest. But with these areal sprayers, there is always the possibility that an accident can happen. This is unfortunately what happened on Friday...
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

