Read full article on original website
Related
Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident
Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo store clerk recounts gunfire following argument over price of lighter
WATERLOO — A clerk at a Waterloo convenience store said an April shooting at the business started with an argument over the price of a lighter. Authorities allege Tony Cecil Orr Jr. began shooting at the clerk at Logan Convenience Store as his brother yelled at the employee. Orr,...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln police uncover 1.2 pounds of meth in sting operation, authorities say
Narcotics investigators arrested a Lincoln woman at a local hotel Wednesday night after they found more than a pound of methamphetamine while carrying out a sting operation, according to police. The investigators, who work on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, met with 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at 10 p.m. Wednesday...
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference to a theft Sept. 23, […]
KCJJ
91-year-old killed in Benton County accident
A 91-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday night in Benton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 91-year-old Marion Schminke of Shellsburg was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram southbound on 30th Avenue between Vinton and Shellsburg just after 5pm when she came to a stop at the intersection with 61st Street. Investigators say Schminke proceeded to cross 61st Street when she was struck by a westbound 2013 Chevy Camaro being driven by 21-year-old Nathan Harrelson of Vinton. Both vehicles came to rest on their tops in a nearby ditch.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired
Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges. Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid a Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Updated: 1 hour ago. Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Spencer Daily Reporter
Cedar Rapids man charged with 3rd OWI following accident
Joel Bolar, 57, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with OWI, third offense and failure to maintain control, at 1:30 p.m., July 30, following a single vehicle accident at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday
VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Possible human bones found in Iowa River
Authorities have sent the remains to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Sioux City Journal
Tuesday turf battles outside Lincoln Planned Parenthood pit demonstrators on both sides of abortion issue
Outside the Planned Parenthood clinic near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road, a crowd gathers. Some are kneeling, praying the rosary. Others are dressed in rainbow colors and hold signs that read “Honk 4 Choice.” People dressed in blue vests hand out pamphlets. Clinic escorts shake tambourines and blare music.
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
kikn.com
Florida Crop-Duster Crashes Into Iowa Cornfield
It’s that time of year when we see the planes and helicopters flying over the fields giving crops a boost as we start to head towards harvest. But with these areal sprayers, there is always the possibility that an accident can happen. This is unfortunately what happened on Friday...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids schools make ransom payment in regard to cyber security incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a letter to families and staff members, the Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed that they did make a payment to a third party to ensure the information that may have been accessed was not released in the cyber security incident that took place in July.
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Comments / 1