Off The Beaten Path: Site Names Illinois’ Most Beautiful Backroads
This is something that my late father-in-law Marty knew a lot about. According to my wife and her brothers, their dad knew every single worthwhile backroad in the entire state. He knew them all because it was his life-long habit to avoid paying tolls using whatever legal means necessary. Drive...
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
Illinois’ Most Famous Musical Artist Will Seriously Surprise You
I know what you're thinking, so let me stop you before we go any further. If you're reading this, there's a very good chance you have some ties to Rockford. After all, this is coming from me, a radio DJ at a radio station in Rockford, Illinois. You know, Rockford....
Fun Fact: The Oldest Highway In America Runs Through Illinois
Looking at the current condition of many Illinois roads and highways, it might seem like any of them could qualify as being the oldest highway in America, but giant potholes and cracks don't always mean the road is old, as all Illinois residents know. When I asked around here if...
Fairgoers try out bites of copi
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Brian Schoenung, Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Manager, greeted fairgoers Friday with a goal – to sell the public that one of Illinois’s notorious invasive species is actually quite delicious. Copi, a group of fish formerly known as Asian carp, is an invasive species harming Illinois’s waterways. […]
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/12/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around, State Board of Elections officials say when residents apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, they can choose the option to make it a regular thing on an automatic basis every election. It’s recommended that folks go through the state’s election website, at elections.il.gov to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming and future elections. November 8th election ballots will start going out to voters on September 29th.
Slight decrease in Illinois counties rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced a total of 90 counties in Illinois that are rated high or medium. Forty-two counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, while 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Get Up-Close to the Oldest Bank in Illinois Built in 1841
It is rich with history from an era that dates back more than 180 years. It's the oldest building built specifically to be a bank in Illinois history and there's a recent up-close look at what remains within its walls. This bank that predates the Civil War by 20 years...
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
2022 State Fair Butter Cow unveiled
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Take a look at this year’s Illinois State Fair butter cow! This year’s sculpture features a cow grazing on a sunflower while its farmer tends to another sunflower. Artist Sarah Pratt has spent over sculpting the cow from over 800 pounds of butter. The butter cow is always matching the theme […]
Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican candidate for Treasurer said Illinois should not tax retirement income. There were rumors in 2020 that Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Illinois may have to tax retirement income like pensions and 401Ks if voters failed to approve the graduated income tax amendment. Fifty-four percent of Illinois voters rejected the Pritzker administration’s “Fair Tax” proposal during the 2020 election, but Frerichs also denies he ever said taxing retirement was an option.
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
Don’t Throw These In The Trash Because It’s Illegal In Illinois
Clearly, you know there's a recycling program for electronics in Illinois. There's an important part of the program that you should definitely know!. After your computers, televisions, monitors, and printers all go out-of-date, what do you do with them? Do you put them in storage or throw them out? You might question where you can properly dispose of your electronics that just take up too much space now that you have brand new stuff!
Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy
Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is slamming rival Darren Bailey for comparing the Holocaust to abortion, and feeding reporters like Greg Hinz of Crains Chicago Business to slam Bailey for anti-Muslim comments (Hinz doesn’t care about Muslims and never has), Pritzker and Hinz don’t care that in 1998 Pritzker called Muslims “terrorists” and has refused to apologize for that. Instead of presenting fair information, the media is pandering to kiss up to Pritzker’s billions for advertising revenues. The media will write anything and ignore facts to get cash and Pritzker will throws stones from his glass house because he has so many of them to break.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
