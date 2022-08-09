ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

GI man charged with running over bouncer, causing serious injuries pleads not guilty

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man accused of running over a bouncer, causing serious injuries, has pled not guilty to multiple charges. According to Hall County District Court records, Miguel Villatoro, 26, pled not guilty Tuesday to DUI causing serious bodily injury, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer with a bodily fluid, leave the scene of a crash without furnishing information, willful reckless driving, refusal to submit to a test and refusal to submit to a pretest.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County

YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Alda, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Alda, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
NebraskaTV

GI man facing drug charge after search finds large amount of pot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces a drug charge after Grand Island Police found a large amount of marijuana at a home during a search Monday night. Austin Swader Jr., 20, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana).
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Search warrant leads to Grand Island drug arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old Grand Island man is facing a distribution charge after police found drugs on him. Grand Island Police arrested Austin Swader Jr. Monday night at a home in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street. That’s near the Hall County Administration Building. GIPD...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Last week, two teenagers were arrested and charged as adults after committing a number of serious crimes in Grand Island, one of them even shooting at police officers. But it’s not only these two teens that are causing issues in the community, Grand Island Police Department reports that juveniles are committing more serious crimes than before. It’s impacting the police force and also creating challenges for the Hall County Department of Corrections.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Former student back in court on allegations of probation revocation

YORK – Prosper Gilpin, 20, one of four former York College students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, was back in court this week on allegations that he violated the terms of his probation. The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth is sent to prison

YORK – A 44-year-old woman, who (along with three other adults) left five kids and six dogs at the York interchange and was later found in possession of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, has been sentenced to prison. Irene Lira appeared in York County District Court...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in Adams County train accident

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Appeal rejected for man convicted in 2009 death of four-year-old Minden boy

The Nebraska Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal by one of four men convicted in the 2009 death of a four-year-old boy. On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dustin Scoville, 45, and denied his appeal. Scoville argued for post-conviction relief, arguing his legal counsel was ineffective and that his sentence was excessive.
MINDEN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Appeals court upholds sentence in fatal abuse case

KEARNEY, Neb. -- The State Appeals Court is upholding the prison sentence of one of four people convicted in the death of a central Nebraska four-year-old. Dustin Scoville's conviction was affirmed by the Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday. Scoville was sentenced to 49 to 50 years in prison in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

Geneva man sent to prison for having illegal guns

YORK – Brian L. Wilson, 50, of Geneva, has been sent to prison for three felonies in a case where he was in possession of an illegal weapon. The case began when local law enforcement officers received information from a confidential informant that Wilson was in possession of a stolen firearm. The informant gave them a probable time and location that the firearm would be in Wilson’s possession and noted he would be trying to sell it.
GENEVA, NE
NebraskaTV

Semi driver dies in train, semi collision

JUNIATA, Neb. — One person is dead following a crash in Juniata. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday the department was called to a crash involving a westbound Burlington Northern train and a northbound semi loaded with grain. The collision resulted in the death of...
JUNIATA, NE
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake

NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings converts 6th Street to one way

HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings is converting one of their streets to a one-way. Officials said 6th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas Avenue will be converted to an eastbound one way street starting Wednesday. The change will impact access to the St. Cecilia parking lot. Officials...
HASTINGS, NE

