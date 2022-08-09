Read full article on original website
Who Owns the Mega Millions Lottery? Jackpot Is Over $1 Billion
After no winner was crowned for the Mega Millions jackpot on July 26, the winnings have jumped to $1.02 billion as of July 27. The next drawing will be on July 29 at 11 p.m. EST. This jackpot is one the largest ever for Mega Millions. So, who owns the Mega Millions lottery and who funds these jackpots?
I’m a lottery expert – how to win big by not wasting time on the one in 300million Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots
A LOTTERY expert has warned against playing multi-million-dollar jackpots before revealing the best way to win big money. Rich Wheeler, president of Lottery Now, revealed to The U.S. Sun that you're far better off looking at local lotto games instead of shooting for national prizes. "Someone always wins Mega Millions...
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Restaurant owner buys 50,000 lottery tickets hoping to share prize with employees
50,000 Mega Millions tickets were bought by the CEO of the fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s, one for each of his workers, and he has pledged to split the $810 million prize if they win it.
If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens
No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
WOODBURY, Minn. -- All you have to do is pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and then another between 1 and 25. Match those numbers with the official drawing of the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday night and you'll be the lucky winner of a jackpot worth more than $830 million.
One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion
The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.
How to Bet on the Mega Millions Lottery: The Ultimate Guide
The Mega Millions lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States. It is played in all fifty states as well as in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada and Mexico.
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
Woman who won $146K in lottery pays it forward by handing out gift cards to strangers
A Kentucky woman shared her unexpected windfall with her community after winning $146,351.74 in a Kentucky Lottery online game. Crystal Dunn from Louisville, Kentucky, had little hope of actually winning the lottery jackpot when she half-heartedly made a $20 wager in the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play—something she does for fun from time to time. Yet, on the evening of July 7, Dunn kept one eye on the television show she was watching and the other on the computer on which she'd just placed her bet.
A lottery expert says players should not use birthdays or anniversary numbers 'because that's what a lot of people do'
A lottery expert told Inside Edition that a player had a better chance of winning the $1.2 billion lottery if they chose high numbers.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina store
One lucky North Carolina resident is holding onto a lottery ticket that will make them a millionaire. According to sources, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Harris Teeter in Charlotte. The North Carolina Education Lottery confirmed the news in a press release earlier this week.
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off
A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.
North Carolina man discovers $272K lottery win after seeing jackpot hit
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man thought that he was out of luck when he saw a $272,829 lottery jackpot hit -- then realized that he had just bought the winning ticket. Pernell Shoulars Jr., 44, of Fayetteville purchased the ticket at a local gas station last Friday, and when he saw the jackpot come up, he thought that it had been won already.
Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot: Most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $1 billion--or $602 million in whopping lump sum payment.Yes, you could play your kids' birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.But with more than a billion dollars on the line, some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $422 million. (This number is based on Wednesday's jackpot figures, which are likely to grow before Friday's drawing.) According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 100 drawings: 7, 21, 40, 3, 58.The most common Mega Ball is 24.For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 23, 50, 54, 67, 49.The least common Mega ball is 7. It hasn't been drawn a single time in the past 100 drawings. Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.There was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, but 9 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize, including one ticket purchased in Illinois.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
A lucky powerline technician won the Maryland lottery twice this summer: 'I was just stunned'
The man identified as Duane Ketterman travels regularly from his home state of Delaware to Maryland where he purchases lottery tickets on his work trips.
