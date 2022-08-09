CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $1 billion--or $602 million in whopping lump sum payment.Yes, you could play your kids' birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.But with more than a billion dollars on the line, some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $422 million. (This number is based on Wednesday's jackpot figures, which are likely to grow before Friday's drawing.) According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 100 drawings: 7, 21, 40, 3, 58.The most common Mega Ball is 24.For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 23, 50, 54, 67, 49.The least common Mega ball is 7. It hasn't been drawn a single time in the past 100 drawings. Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.There was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, but 9 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize, including one ticket purchased in Illinois.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO