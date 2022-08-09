ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

MarketRealist

If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens

No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Iowa Lottery
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Woman who won $146K in lottery pays it forward by handing out gift cards to strangers

A Kentucky woman shared her unexpected windfall with her community after winning $146,351.74 in a Kentucky Lottery online game. Crystal Dunn from Louisville, Kentucky, had little hope of actually winning the lottery jackpot when she half-heartedly made a $20 wager in the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play—something she does for fun from time to time. Yet, on the evening of July 7, Dunn kept one eye on the television show she was watching and the other on the computer on which she'd just placed her bet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
960 The Ref

‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off

A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot: Most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $1 billion--or $602 million in whopping lump sum payment.Yes, you could play your kids' birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.But with more than a billion dollars on the line,  some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $422 million. (This number is based on Wednesday's jackpot figures, which are likely to grow before Friday's drawing.) According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 100 drawings: 7, 21, 40, 3, 58.The most common Mega Ball is 24.For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 23, 50, 54, 67, 49.The least common Mega ball is 7. It hasn't been drawn a single time in the past 100 drawings. Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.There was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, but 9 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize, including one ticket purchased in Illinois.  
CHICAGO, IL

