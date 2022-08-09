ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson West, MO

Branson School District hosts Innovation Summit

The Branson School District welcomed staff from over 50 school districts for a conference Aug. 4 and 5 at the Branson Convention Center. The 2022 Greater Ozarks Cooperating School Districts conference focuses on academic development and leadership enhancement sessions. Branson hosted the conference for the fourth time. The Innovation Summit...
BRANSON, MO
More foster parents needed in area

* Editor’s Note: Names of foster parents and children have been changed to protect the children in the foster care system in Stone and Taney counties. A lack of new foster parents and help for licensed foster parents in the area places more strain on an already overwhelmed system.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man

Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Art space offers classes in Branson

Branson has a new space to express creativity and artistic talents. The 408 Extension officially opened on Monday, Aug. 1 at their location inside the Shoppes of Branson Meadows, at 4440 Gretna Road. The business offers art classes to locals and visitors alike. The 408 Extension was created and is...
BRANSON, MO
King’s Castle Theatre hosting area appreciation for all productions

King’s Castle Theatre is hosting area appreciation this month and offering locals the opportunity to see any of their productions at a discounted rate. Now through Wednesday, Aug. 31, residents of select southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas counties can enjoy any of the four King’s Castle Theatre shows for just $9.95 a ticket.
BRANSON, MO
Eldon Wayne Pfaffly

Eldon Wayne Pfaffly, 61, of Branson MO passed away on Aug. 7, 2022. Eldon was born on August 20, 1960 in Hiawatha, KS the son of Allan & Janet Pfaffly. He was preceded in death by his parents. Eldon is survived by his son, Justin Pfaffly of Crossville, TN; his...
BRANSON, MO
Margorie Branson

Margorie Branson, 84, of Branson, MO passed away on Aug. 9, 2022. Marjorie was born on Oct. 23, 1937 the daughter of Amos and Ruth DeRossett Harralson. She is survived by her two daughters; Debbie Harmon of Ridgedale, MO and Pam Harmon of Branson, MO. Graveside services for Marjorie J....
BRANSON, MO
Rock the Spectrum concert announced

The annual Shay & Pals Rock The Spectrum concert fundraiser for 2022 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Branson Landing. The event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. near the fountains. The concert will feature The Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute band from Minneapolis, Minnesota....
BRANSON, MO
Branson Youth and PeeWee soccer registration open

Youth and PeeWee soccer is taking place this fall through Branson Parks and Recreation. Registration is open for fall co-ed soccer leagues. Youth leagues are for boys and girls between 5-years-old and 15-years-old. Practices begin on Monday, Aug. 29, with teams practicing once a week. Games will take place on Saturdays starting Sept. 17 and will end in late November. Both individual and team registrations will be accepted.
BRANSON, MO
Julia Marler

Julia Marler, 74, of Cedar Creek, MO, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, in Forsyth, MO surrounded by her family. Julia was born on Dec. 30, 1947 to Johnny Wilson and Ester Wilson-Daily. She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Linda Wilson-Turner; one brother, Rick Wilburn; one...
FORSYTH, MO
Branson pays tribute to country music legend Mel Tillis

More than a dozen local and nationally recognized entertainers took to the stage at the Copeland Theater at the Meadows on Monday, Aug. 8, to honor Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis. Hosted on what would have been the country music legend’s 90th Birthday, Branson’s Tribute to Mel Tillis...
BRANSON, MO

