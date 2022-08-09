ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

The Academy Center of the Arts announces 2022 'Gala'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts announced the Academy 2022 Gala on Saturday, September 17. The historic academy theater is located at 524 Main Street in downtown Lynchburg. The academy said this year they are celebrating the arts in harmony. “The Gala is THE event...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Don’t let his face fool you: Edgar is actually a sweetheart

DANVILLE, Va. – If you were trying to nap, you’d probably look this grumpy too. All jokes aside, Edgar might look grumpy, but he’s actually a sweetheart. He’s an adult dog at the Danville Area Humane Society, and he’s been waiting patiently to find his forever family for several months now.
DANVILLE, VA
Lynchburg, VA
WSLS

Mountain View Humane Birthday Celebration, Old Fiddlers’ Convention and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Mountain View Humane Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic is celebrating its 12th birthday party in Christiansburg. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy a piece of cake, grab a pet goodie bag and learn about the services officer to help keep pets healthy.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

“GO Fest” Bringing Blues Music / Old Favorites and New Features for 2022

The Anthem GO Outside Festival, known locally as GO Fest, returns to downtown Roanoke October 14-16 with inspiring blues music, jaw-dropping outdoor films, and a plethora of outdoor activities. The three-day outdoor sports festival will host American blues, funk, and soul artist Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears for Saturday night’s Project Outside benefit concert […]
ROANOKE, VA
styleweekly.com

“The Great American Recipe” Underscores Food Culture in VA

Even in record high summer temperatures, great food has the ability to bring people out of the house and keep them there. Earlier this summer, in promotion of its new PBS TV show, “The Great American Recipe,” VPM hosted a series of cooking demos in Harrisonburg, Richmond, and Charlottesville with local chefs from each respective area.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Soul of Cville expands to three-day event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses canceled until further notice

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 and St. Jude have an update on our St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the open houses are canceled. This means the events for Saturday and Sunday, as well as the weekend of August 20, are canceled until further notice.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Yasha available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought a very friendly — and...
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show

Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Horizon brings back free yard signs, resiliency resources ahead of school year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is sharing a message of hope and resiliency ahead of students' return to the classroom. The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30% of adults in the United States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'Moving in:' Danville Police adjusting to new $17M headquarters, safety features

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police work everyday to keep the community safe. Now, they have a new place to call home when doing that work. "We have a lot of different areas that we didn't have previously that we now have that we can now serve the public better," Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department, Ronald Hairston, said.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Showers and storms passing on Thursday before a fantastic weekend!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We were rockin' and rollin' with storms across the area Wednesday afternoon! Lots of electric soakers dotted the landscape and a few even had some gusty winds and hail. Thursday afternoon, the front responsible for the uptick of storms will cross us, allowing us to see one more day of a rather decent splattering of storms.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years

After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

