FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WSET
'Brew at the Zoo:' After-hours event planned at Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mill Mountain Zoo is bringing back "Brew at the Zoo" for a fun family-friendly evening in the Star City. The event is on Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the zoo in Roanoke. The zoo said this relaxing event will give guests the opportunity...
WSET
The Academy Center of the Arts announces 2022 'Gala'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts announced the Academy 2022 Gala on Saturday, September 17. The historic academy theater is located at 524 Main Street in downtown Lynchburg. The academy said this year they are celebrating the arts in harmony. “The Gala is THE event...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Woman does random acts of kindness in the community to make people smile
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman’s simple acts of pay-it-forward kindness have gone a long way in making a lasting impact in the community. Debra Ferrell, 54, is the founder of the LLC, ‘Love With Skin On.’. “It is a kindness organization where our motto is, ‘Be...
WSLS
Don’t let his face fool you: Edgar is actually a sweetheart
DANVILLE, Va. – If you were trying to nap, you’d probably look this grumpy too. All jokes aside, Edgar might look grumpy, but he’s actually a sweetheart. He’s an adult dog at the Danville Area Humane Society, and he’s been waiting patiently to find his forever family for several months now.
WSET
'600,000 sunflowers:' Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Buchanan is back. They are calling it the largest sunflower festival and vendor show on the east coast. The 7th Annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival is September 9 through 18 in Botetourt County. The festival said...
WSLS
Mountain View Humane Birthday Celebration, Old Fiddlers’ Convention and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Mountain View Humane Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic is celebrating its 12th birthday party in Christiansburg. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy a piece of cake, grab a pet goodie bag and learn about the services officer to help keep pets healthy.
“GO Fest” Bringing Blues Music / Old Favorites and New Features for 2022
The Anthem GO Outside Festival, known locally as GO Fest, returns to downtown Roanoke October 14-16 with inspiring blues music, jaw-dropping outdoor films, and a plethora of outdoor activities. The three-day outdoor sports festival will host American blues, funk, and soul artist Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears for Saturday night’s Project Outside benefit concert […]
styleweekly.com
“The Great American Recipe” Underscores Food Culture in VA
Even in record high summer temperatures, great food has the ability to bring people out of the house and keep them there. Earlier this summer, in promotion of its new PBS TV show, “The Great American Recipe,” VPM hosted a series of cooking demos in Harrisonburg, Richmond, and Charlottesville with local chefs from each respective area.
cbs19news
Soul of Cville expands to three-day event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
WSET
St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses canceled until further notice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 and St. Jude have an update on our St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the open houses are canceled. This means the events for Saturday and Sunday, as well as the weekend of August 20, are canceled until further notice.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society offering ‘Spaced Out’ adoption special before more Envigo beagles arrive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With another group of beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility set to arrive at the Lynchburg Humane Society later this month, the nonprofit is offering a three-day dog adoption special in order to free up space for the beagles, as well as animals at risk at other shelters.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Yasha available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought a very friendly — and...
timesvirginian.com
Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show
Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
WSET
Horizon brings back free yard signs, resiliency resources ahead of school year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is sharing a message of hope and resiliency ahead of students' return to the classroom. The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30% of adults in the United States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
WSET
'inflation prices continue to rise' community partners team up: Feeding Southwest Virginia
SALEM, VA. (WSET) — On August 12 at 10 a.m. community partners will team up by dropping off food donated by employees and community members throughout the past two weeks in support of Feeding Southwest Virginia. Their community partners are Carilion Clinic, Delta Dental of Virginia, and Freedom First...
WSET
'Moving in:' Danville Police adjusting to new $17M headquarters, safety features
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police work everyday to keep the community safe. Now, they have a new place to call home when doing that work. "We have a lot of different areas that we didn't have previously that we now have that we can now serve the public better," Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department, Ronald Hairston, said.
WSET
Showers and storms passing on Thursday before a fantastic weekend!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We were rockin' and rollin' with storms across the area Wednesday afternoon! Lots of electric soakers dotted the landscape and a few even had some gusty winds and hail. Thursday afternoon, the front responsible for the uptick of storms will cross us, allowing us to see one more day of a rather decent splattering of storms.
Franklin News Post
Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years
After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
WSLS
Students at Appomattox Middle School evacuate due to written message in bathroom
APPOMATTOX, Va. – Appomattox Middle School students evacuated the building due to a one-word message written in a bathroom, Appomattox Middle School officials said. On Thursday, AMS leaders said that a student told their office staff about the message. Officials at the school said they could not determine the...
