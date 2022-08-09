Read full article on original website
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news...
Clay Co. I-70 work completion date delayed
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay, the completion of I-70 Construction near Clay County has been pushed back. During the operation, crews found additional portions that needed patchwork. The project involves the stretch of interstate between exit 23 to exit...
Law enforcement increases patrols in school zones
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, in the last three years 15 stop arm citations have been issued. As ‘Welcome Back’ signs greet area students, local law enforcement will be increasing visibility in local school zones. The following statement came from the Terre Haute Police Department,
‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months.
Wabash Valley Master Gardener’s host fall seminar
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people made the trip to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, to attend a free educational seminar. The seminar discussed fall gardening techniques from the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association. The event included speakers, live demonstrations and vendors, as well as a tour...
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on...
Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop...
Disability Resources Fair comes to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over 40 organizations participated in the first Disability Resources Fair in Terre Haute, presenting opportunities for assistance for people with a wide range of disabilities. Happiness Bag helped put on the event. Executive Director Jodi Moan said she’s been working on setting it up for...
New cabin available for rent in McCormick’s Creek State Park
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new cabin is available for rent at McCormick’s Creek State Park. It’s called the Sunset Cabin and it will be available for reservations beginning August 12. The 1,400 square foot cabin has a fully accessible entrance on the first floor. It sleeps...
Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county. The property selected is sectioned into half-acre lot sizes with the goal of building 15 new single-family homes. A...
IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.
IU, Purdue split IUPUI into separate academic organizations
INDIANAPOLIS — After 52 years, IUPUI is getting a new vision, splitting the joint institution into separate academic organizations. On Friday, Indiana University and Purdue University announced that they are taking a new look at how the Indianapolis campus is operated. The new vision, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, will transform the joint venture between the two universities into separate academic organizations.
