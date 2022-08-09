ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason win over Packers

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance provided the memorable moment on Friday night in the 49ers’ preseason opener. Lance unleashed a 76-yard touchdown pass to rookie speedster Danny Gray in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. But...
NBC Sports

Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility

Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NBC Sports

Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
NBC Sports

Shanahan upset with bizarre rules that ban famous 'Shanahat'

It's the end of an era, and Kyle Shanahan has a bone to pick with the NFL. Throughout his tenure as 49ers head coach, Shanahan often has been seen wearing a red hat with a small black 49ers logo on it, dubbed the famous "Shanahat" which took the world by storm in 2019.
NBC Sports

Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?

Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
NBC Sports

Saints to sign QB KJ Costello

Jameis Winston will miss some practice time and the preseason opener after hurting his foot in a recent practice session and the Saints are adding a quarterback to the roster to spread out the workload in his absence. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints are signing KJ Costello.
NBC Sports

Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies

The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
NBC Sports

Steelers claim Hamilcar Rashed off waivers

The Steelers found themselves in need of a healthy defensive player this week and they addressed it on the waiver wire. Wednesday’s NFL transaction report shows that the Steelers claimed defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed. He was cut by the Jets on Tuesday. Rashed signed with the Jets after going...
NBC Sports

Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court

As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
NBC Sports

Broncos have no immediate plans to add John Elway, Peyton Manning, or anyone else to ownership group

New Broncos CEO Greg Penner already has mastered the important skill of answering questions without really answering questions. During the press conference introducing the new Walton-Penner ownership group of the Broncos, Penner was asked whether he has had discussions with former Broncos quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning about joining the club as equity holders. In responding to the question, Penner didn’t answer it.
NBC Sports

All-time Cowboys great thinks Eagles could become a dynasty

If there’s anything a Dallas Cowboys player, current or former, would very likely stay away from is sending a compliment towards a Philadelphia Eagles player, and vice versa. Least of which The Playmaker himself, Michael Irvin, who never misses an opportunity to reveal the big blue star emblazoned on...
NBC Sports

Ravens sign Trent Harris

The Ravens added a veteran linebacker to their roster on Saturday. The team announced the signing of Trent Harris to the 90-man roster. They also cut defensive back Denzel Williams and wide receiver Devon Williams. Harris signed with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2018 and made his regular season...
NBC Sports

Shanahan believes Jackson likely suffered shoulder stinger

SANTA CLARA — After what looked like a more serious injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said rookie pass rusher Drake Jackson likely suffered a stinger in San Francisco's first preseason contest on Friday night at Levi's Stadium. Jackson’s injury occurred when he was in close pursuit of Green Bay...
NBC Sports

Purdy's TD celebration results in evidence of surreal debut

SANTA CLARA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy came out of the 49ers' 28-21 win with an injury that won’t show up on the team report. At the beginning of the fourth quarter Purdy drove down the field with an 11-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Kroft. Coach Kyle Shanahan called for a two-point conversion, which the rookie completed to receiver KeeSean Johnson.
NBC Sports

Browns spark fascinating chess match with Peter Harvey over Deshaun Watson

With speculation rampant that appeals officer Peter Harvey may suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson indefinitely before Friday night, blocking him from playing in the preseason opener at Jacksonville, the Browns made a compelling chess move. They announced on Wednesday that Watson will start the Week One preseason game. It left...
