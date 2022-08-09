ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Duluth Trading To Open Distribution Center In Adairsville, GA

Duluth Trading Company has committed to building a distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville, GA, according to a statement from Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp. The new facility will create more than 300 jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County, GA. “We are excited to welcome...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA

