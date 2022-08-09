Third Arrest Made In Petersburg Shooting That Killed 19-year-old Toni Knight

Read full article on original website
Henrico Police arrest juvenile in connection with May homicide
Henrico Police Aug. 12 arrested a juvenile male on an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the May 19 murder of a 24-year-old in the 3800 block of Delmont Street near Richmond Raceway. The juvenile is in custody at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center. The victim, Deonte’ Deron Price, was...
VIDEO: Henrico suspect arrested in connection to multiple attempted larcenies
A suspect is in custody after reportedly attempting to steal from multiple homes and vehicles in Henrico, according to police.
WRIC TV
Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
Newport News Police investigate homicide; one dead, one injured
NN Police are investigating a homicide that took place on August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m.
Juvenile charged in May homicide, Henrico Police still looking for information
According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers became aware of a shooting on the night of Thursday, May 19 on the 3800 block of Delmont Street after 24-year-old Deonte' Deron Price drove himself to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Hopewell Police searching for gas station armed robbery suspect
According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station on the 3900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. It was reported that the suspect went into the business with a firearm and handed a note to the clerk demanding money.
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
Legal analyst says charges could be serious in Richmond officer-involved shooting
"Any kind of shooting is going to be a serious situation no question about that," 8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone said. "When it's an officer-involved shooting it tends to be taken even more seriously."
Card deck featuring victims of unsolved Richmond murders upsets families
While Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving thinks so, not everyone is on board with the idea. Irving said it's an idea she's been trying for years to help cold case detectives.
These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man
The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac Rodriguez.
Richmond man sentenced in bank robbery that raised constitutional questions
A man who stole $195,000 from a Midlothian bank in 2019 was sentenced this week to nearly 12 years in prison in a case that raised serious constitutional questions about so-called 'GeoFence' warrants.
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Man involved in shootout with RPD officer indicted on five charges
A multi-jurisdictional grand jury indicted Dakari Reinhardt on five charges, including aggravated malicious wounding.
NBC12
Mother seeks justice after deadly hit-and-run in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother pleads for answers after a deadly hit-and-run claimed her daughter’s life. Sandra Brooks says her daughter, Telesheia Brooks-Talbert, was outside her apartment around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when she was run over her and left for dead. “The kind of person...
Three residents and one firefighter in hospital after Chesterfield apartment fire
Three apartment residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and illness after an apartment building fire in Chesterfield County on Saturday morning.
13newsnow.com
Newport News man dies after being found unconscious, suspect charged
Bonilla has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. Police did not say what caused the altercation.
Man accused of beating GRTC bus driver now suspect in GRTC shooting death
The man accused of violently beating a GRTC bus driver on October 11 is now a suspect in the shooting death of a 23-year-old passenger on another GRTC bus a month later.
NBC12
One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists Saturday morning. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Osborne Turnpike. A preliminary investigation shows two bicyclists were riding along the turnpike and an...
Owner in Hanover alleged animal cruelty case had previous charges, records show
A spokesperson for the county confirmed that Animal Control had received 160 calls for service to the property on Mattawan Trail since 2019.
NBC12
Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
