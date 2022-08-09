Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Falling COVID hospital numbers help LA County escape 'high' virus-activity label
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County officially escaped the federal government's "high" COVID-19 activity category Thursday, advancing to the "medium" level thanks to the falling rate of new virus-related hospital admissions. The county moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high" category in mid-July when...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County calls for affordable housing proposals
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Wanted: local nonprofits able to pull off low income or rapid housing projects quickly. That’s what Orange County’s office of care coordination is in search of, as it calls for applications to bid for nearly $20 million in federal money over the next three years.
spectrumnews1.com
Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure adviser for California
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure adviser for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council moves forward on implementing LAPD military equipment policy
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council moved forward on implementing an ordinance that would adopt the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy Friday, over objections from a few council members and activists who raised concerns about the LAPD’s proposed report. The council did...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Teacher shortage: What some SoCal districts are facing as new school year starts
Experts say low pay, increasing cost of living, retirement and the pandemic are all reasons for the shortage of teachers across the country. As a result, some districts have had to hire underprepared or under-qualified teachers to fill the need.
RELATED PEOPLE
Protestors disrupt Los Angeles City Council meeting as council members vote to ban homeless encampments near schools
For the third and final time, Los Angeles City Council voted on a measure to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers on Tuesday. After two previous votes, both of which came out in favor of the ordinance, a procedural issue caused a rare third vote. The primary vote took place in July, where council members voted 10-1 in favor of banning the encampments, opposed only by Councilman Mike Bonin. Since the measure did not receive unanimous approval, it was forced to undergo a second vote last Tuesday, again passing, 11-3. Bonin was joined by Councilwoman Nithya...
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: Hazardous spill in Perris forces evacuations; bartender testifies in Kobe crash photos trial; Anne Heche ‘not expected’ to survive
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. With drier air in the mix, expect plenty of blue skies and only isolated rain chances in the mountains. The sun will be on full blast this afternoon, so remember to stay hydrated if you need to be outside during the peak heat of the day.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California
If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
sanclementetimes.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
LA Unified superintendent visits students' homes to convince them to go to school
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is serious about getting chronically absent kids back to school. On Friday, he personally visited five families whose children didn’t go to class for much of the past school year, despite being enrolled. “You know what happens Monday?” Carvalho...
4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman
The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Local blood banks seek Type O blood
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — U.S. blood supplies have rebounded since the pandemic shutdown almost stopped all collection, but local banks are still working hard to collect Type O blood and platelets. Huntington Beach is holding a blood drive Saturday along with UCI Health to help, specifically issuing a call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbors defend taco stand vendor targeted with racial insults, confront attacker
A shocking incident caught on camera shows a man hurling racial insults at a taco stand vendor in Long Beach. The owner says this wasn’t the first time the same man has come to his taco stand to not only direct racist attacks towards him, but also at his customers. In recent weeks, attacks against […]
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Comments / 0