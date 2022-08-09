Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Fire Department Receives Class 1 Rating
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Fire Department has received one of the highest recognitions possible by earning a Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The Class 1 rating by ISO means that the BFD...
outlooknewspapers.com
Largest Street Repaving in Burbank History Underway
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank embarked on its largest street resurfacing project in the city’s history this summer. Set to end in October, the city will repave and restore more than 170 street segments, or 26.5 miles, of roadway. The project...
outlooknewspapers.com
Arrobio Earns Eagle Scout Rank
First published in the Aug. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Alexander Charles Arrobio recently earned Eagle Scout status with Troop 355 in San Marino. He lives in La Cañada Flintridge with his family, Geoffrey, Rebecca and sister Sienna. Arrobio is a member of the honorary Order...
outlooknewspapers.com
Fine Arts Club Awards Scholarship
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. President of the Fine Arts Club of Pasadena Jim Childs recently welcomed members and guests at the historic Athenaeum at Caltech for the finale of their 108th anniversary year. One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Roman Andrew Borek Endowment Scholarship Award to Pasadena Conservatory of Music student, Eddie Zhou.
outlooknewspapers.com
Adventist Health Receives Five Stars
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has awarded Adventist Health Glendale its third consecutive five-star rating, the highest-possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program. This recognition is due to the dedication and hard work that the...
outlooknewspapers.com
GCC Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $100,000
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. For decades, the Glendale Community College Foundation Golf Classic has strived to support student needs with the help of community partners and that was on display Monday at the annual tournament at the Oakmont Country Club. Nearly 120...
outlooknewspapers.com
Sentencing Set for Man Convicted in T-Mobile Phone Scam
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A Burbank man who once co-owned a T-Mobile retail store in Eagle Rock faces sentencing in October for running a $25-million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company’s internal computer systems and unlock its cell phones.
outlooknewspapers.com
Vacant Galleria Units Transform Into Temporary Art Exhibits
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale Arts and Culture Commission and the Urban Art Fund recently announced the opening of temporary art exhibits in the Glendale Galleria. The Storefront Art Program is a year-round program in partnership with property owners, realtors, retailers,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Piatos Enjoys Summer Tennis Success
Margaret Piatos, a San Marino resident and rising senior at Harvard-Westlake High School, was a member of the winning team last week at the National Clay Court team tennis event that was held in Midlothian, Virginia. Piatos is a member of Harvard-Westlake girls’ tennis team and last year, the Wolverines...
outlooknewspapers.com
La Providencia Guild Presents Fashion Show
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. It was pearls-o-plenty as the women of the La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gathered at the Arbat Banquet Hall for their annual summer meeting, membership drive and thrift shop fashion show this past Sunday.
outlooknewspapers.com
SMHS Grad Earns Second All-American Honor
Recent San Marino High School graduate Ryan Arrington added another impressive entry to his resume last week when he finished eighth in the Greco-Roman classification at the 2022 USA Wrestling junior and 16U national championships, which were held in Fargo, North Dakota. In the process, Arrington received All-American status for the second time.
outlooknewspapers.com
Titans Conclude Solid Summer League Campaign
San Marino High School girls’ basketball team had a busy six weeks this summer for the 22 girls on the team. The squad put in work in the weight room and during its on-court practices that took place five days a week. San Marino traveled to the Burbank’s Burroughs High School summer league twice a week in addition to weekend tournaments at Covina Northview and La Salle in Pasadena.
