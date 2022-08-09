Three-fourths of Americans believe “spaced out housing” is better for the environment, according to a YouGov America survey. In reality, the opposite is true. “Spaced out housing,” or zoning-enforced sprawl, has devastating environmental consequences. Overcoming this gap in public knowledge is critical to building support for ideas that actually benefit the environment and mitigate climate change. This is a critical mission for our organizations, DesegregateCT and Trust for Public Land CT.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO