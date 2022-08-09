ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Opinion: Zoning-enforced sprawl is a threat to us all

Three-fourths of Americans believe “spaced out housing” is better for the environment, according to a YouGov America survey. In reality, the opposite is true. “Spaced out housing,” or zoning-enforced sprawl, has devastating environmental consequences. Overcoming this gap in public knowledge is critical to building support for ideas that actually benefit the environment and mitigate climate change. This is a critical mission for our organizations, DesegregateCT and Trust for Public Land CT.
Newsom: California must boost water recycling, desalination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues...
Alabama inmate arraigned on charges for 1980 Boston murder

BOSTON (AP) — A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition...
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
Who are Connecticut players on the UConn football roster? Here’s the rundown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football team opens the 2022 season in just over two weeks. The Huskies start the Jim Mora era at Utah State before hosting Central Connecticut State in the home opener Sept. 3 at Rentschler Field. The struggling program will look to ignite a fan base that’s been dwindling in recent years.
