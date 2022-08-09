ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

High school football: Orem beats East in dramatic finish

In a tightly contested season opening game, the Orem Tigers got the best of the East Leopards Friday night, scoring on a Cole Johnson touchdown reception late and successfully converting a two-point conversion to grab the victory by the slimmest of margins, 22-21. With just over two minutes left in...
OREM, UT
deseret.com

Why new Utah safety Clayton Isbell is turning heads in fall camp

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what new safety Clayton Isbell brings to the defense. Isbell transferred to the Utes after playing two seasons at Illinois State. His sophomore season, he collected 62 tackles and three interceptions. Now, Isbell is making an impression in fall camp. “He covers a lot...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, UT
Education
City
Fremont, UT
City
Kearns, UT
City
Herriman, UT
City
Farmington, UT
City
West Jordan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
Utah Education
Farmington, UT
Sports
deseret.com

High school football: Mountain Ridge rallies late to beat Olympus in season opener

Semisi Kinikini pounded home the ever-common advice ‘play to the whistle’ Friday night as Mountain Ridge topped Olympus 31-27 in both teams’ season debut. With the game tied at 21, Kinikini took off down the sideline with the ball and appeared to be wrapped up by Olympus, but the whistle never blew and the back never stopped, breaking free from the group and trotting into the end zone to put Mountain Ridge back on top.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Johnson
deseret.com

How Kalani Sitake fosters competition during fall camp

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. One lever BYU coach Kalani Sitake is pulling during the early portion of fall camp is keeping competition for positions stoked. This is important to keep players focused and engaged in practices and give meaningful reps to serious contenders for the three-deep and traveling team to South Florida the first week of September.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Why BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick loves his ‘no-name’ offense

As his first group interview of BYU’s 2022 preseason training camp was winding down on Monday, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was asked if his offense has a catchy nickname yet. It was called RVO — Reliable Violent Offense — when Jeff Grimes was BYU’s OC from 2018 to 2020...
deseret.com

High school football: Desert Hills starts fast despite 90-minute weather delay, holds off Brighton for season-opening win

There was a moment on Thursday night when administrators for Brighton and Desert Hills started seriously talking about possible alternatives to their season-opening football game as the lightning outside flashed regularly all around Cottonwood Heights. In reality though, Desert Hills didn’t pack for a hotel stay, so unless the 7...
BRIGHTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Playoff Games#Titans#American Football#Highschoolsports#Boston Reinhold#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Education
kjzz.com

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy