3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Related
deseret.com
High school football: Orem beats East in dramatic finish
In a tightly contested season opening game, the Orem Tigers got the best of the East Leopards Friday night, scoring on a Cole Johnson touchdown reception late and successfully converting a two-point conversion to grab the victory by the slimmest of margins, 22-21. With just over two minutes left in...
Utah high schools have their first 'Friday night lights' games of the season
All across Utah, many high schools' football teams had their first games of the season Friday night.
ksl.com
Bingham's run game, defense dominates Weber in season-opening victory
PLEASANT VIEW — As high school football officially kicked off across the state of Utah, two 6A powerhouses clashed in their first games of the season. Ultimately, it was Bingham who left Weber victorious in a statement 42-7 win. Bingham had their way all night, especially on the ground,...
deseret.com
Why new Utah safety Clayton Isbell is turning heads in fall camp
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what new safety Clayton Isbell brings to the defense. Isbell transferred to the Utes after playing two seasons at Illinois State. His sophomore season, he collected 62 tackles and three interceptions. Now, Isbell is making an impression in fall camp. “He covers a lot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
espn700sports.com
Gator Dave Waters previews No. 8 Utah @ Florida, scouts the Gators + more
Dave Waters joins The Drive to preview Utah @ Florida(9/3), scout the Gators, standout QB Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier at the helm, Dan Mullen’s tenure in Gainesville, atmosphere at The Swamp + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
deseret.com
High school football: Mountain Ridge rallies late to beat Olympus in season opener
Semisi Kinikini pounded home the ever-common advice ‘play to the whistle’ Friday night as Mountain Ridge topped Olympus 31-27 in both teams’ season debut. With the game tied at 21, Kinikini took off down the sideline with the ball and appeared to be wrapped up by Olympus, but the whistle never blew and the back never stopped, breaking free from the group and trotting into the end zone to put Mountain Ridge back on top.
deseret.com
Utah’s Junior Tafuna eager to improve after being named Pac-12’s top freshman defender last year
Utah defensive lineman Junior Tafuna woke up one morning last December and received news that, for him, was stunning, exciting and humbling. That’s when he learned he had been named Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. “I was kind of shocked,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty...
deseret.com
Why BYU could bring some chaos to the College Football Playoff race (think more spoiler role)
Unlike Utah, BYU isn’t seen as a College Football Playoff contender this season. The Cougars, though, do have a challenging schedule that, if they were to go undefeated, could change that as the program plays its final year of independence in 2022. What’s more likely, however, is that BYU...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
How Kalani Sitake fosters competition during fall camp
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. One lever BYU coach Kalani Sitake is pulling during the early portion of fall camp is keeping competition for positions stoked. This is important to keep players focused and engaged in practices and give meaningful reps to serious contenders for the three-deep and traveling team to South Florida the first week of September.
deseret.com
Why BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick loves his ‘no-name’ offense
As his first group interview of BYU’s 2022 preseason training camp was winding down on Monday, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was asked if his offense has a catchy nickname yet. It was called RVO — Reliable Violent Offense — when Jeff Grimes was BYU’s OC from 2018 to 2020...
deseret.com
What Vanderbilt grad transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally brings to BYU’s defensive backfield
BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford’s eyes lit up when he was asked about the newest addition to his position group at the Cougars’ football media day last June. “We’re getting a smart, experienced, savvy football player,” Gilford said. That player is Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who spent the...
deseret.com
High school football: Desert Hills starts fast despite 90-minute weather delay, holds off Brighton for season-opening win
There was a moment on Thursday night when administrators for Brighton and Desert Hills started seriously talking about possible alternatives to their season-opening football game as the lightning outside flashed regularly all around Cottonwood Heights. In reality though, Desert Hills didn’t pack for a hotel stay, so unless the 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
Has Utah State football ever been ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll?
Last year was the first time that all three FBS schools in the state of Utah — BYU, Utah and Utah State — finished the season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings. What could that mean for the 2022 season?. The preseason USA Today coaches poll...
kvnutalk
Community celebration and benefit basketball tournament in honor of Dawson Pugmire – Cache Valley Daily
HYRUM – On May 15, 10-year old Dawson Pugmire unexpectedly died from an arteriovenous malformation. Immediately after his tragic death there was an outpouring of support from the community for his family. That support has now been converted into community celebration and 3-on-3 basketball tournament this Saturday at Mountain Crest High School.
kslsports.com
Donovan Mitchell Cheers On Utah Little League World Series Hopefuls
SALT LAKE CITY – Snow Canyon is on the brink of the Little League World Series and has created fans around the state of Utah, including Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. The All-Star guard tweeted his support for the team that won their regional semifinal on Tuesday night. “Shoutout to...
Utah drum corps makes history at major competition
A Utah drum corps has every reason to toot their own horns after making history at one of the world's biggest competitions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loud 'boom' reported across northern Utah most likely a meteor
Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom early Saturday morning, but seismologists report the noise was not related to an earthquake
kjzz.com
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
Weekend plans have never been so easy with events happening across Utah
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Stop by a hot air balloon festival, drone light show and the beginning of Oktoberfest.
